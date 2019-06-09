This week, news broke that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had called it quits after four years together.

The couple share a daughter, two-year-old Lea De Seine, and lived together but never married.

Over the weekend, Irina shared the first pictures of herself after the split on Instagram and appears to be doing just fine, tyvm.

Not even a week has passed since news broke that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have officially called it quits, and already so much has happened. There was the news of the split, then, there was the internet's reaction to the news of split, pictures of Irina leaving the home they used to share in LA, and a slew reports from anonymous insiders spilling tea about just things fell apart.

The couple, who were together for four years and share two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, were reportedly in a bad place for months before calling time of death on the relationship. According to one source, "after the lust wore off, they had very little in common" and "it felt like they weren’t truly making a life together outside of the child."

Irina and Bradley have stayed quiet about the breakup, but Irina has made a kind of statement—via Instagram photos. And, if those pictures are any indication, the model is doing just find, tyvm.

Irina shared a picture of herself at a shoot for Italian brand Falconeri in Iceland, and in the picture, she's looking incredible as always:

Irina's friend, Ali Kavoussi, also shared a photo from the trip and the behind-the-scenes selfie featuring a beaming Irina is all the proof you need that she's doing okay.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here