Sad news for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk fans: The couple has officially called it quits after four years together, according to People. A source told the outlet Cooper and Shayk have reportedly "decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter."
Earlier today, Irina was spotted without her engagement ring on while playing at the park with her and Bradley's daughter, Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017.
No word yet on why exactly the couple decided to split, but naturally the internet is freaking out. Since A Star Is Born was released last fall, fans have shipped Gaga and Bradley as a couple IRL even though they have clearly just maintained a close friendship. Most fans are just genuinely in shock.
Sending good vibes to Bradley and Irina.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.