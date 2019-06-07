image
Today's Top Stories
1
22 Fashion Brands That Give Back for Pride Month
How Do I Find a Mentor?
2
How to Find a Mentor at Work
image
3
15 New Beauty Products From Sephora You Need Now
image
4
Here's Where to Stay in the Hamptons Right Now
image
5
Oversized Jean Jackets You Can Live in Year-Round

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Have Broken Up and Twitter Is Freaking Out

image
By Rachel Epstein
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images

Sad news for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk fans: The couple has officially called it quits after four years together, according to People. A source told the outlet Cooper and Shayk have reportedly "decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter."

Earlier today, Irina was spotted without her engagement ring on while playing at the park with her and Bradley's daughter, Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017.

No word yet on why exactly the couple decided to split, but naturally the internet is freaking out. Since A Star Is Born was released last fall, fans have shipped Gaga and Bradley as a couple IRL even though they have clearly just maintained a close friendship. Most fans are just genuinely in shock.

Sending good vibes to Bradley and Irina.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Irina Shayk Spotted Without a Ring On That Finger
image
The 33 Best Irina Shayk Looks of All Time
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image The Jonas Brothers Really Miss 'Game of Thrones'
image Irina Shayk Spotted Without a Ring On That Finger
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Beyoncé Was a Whole Mood at the Raptors Game
image Beyoncé Reacts to Woman Leaning Over Her for Jay-Z
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son Meghan Markle's Son Archie Turns One Month Today
image Joe Jonas Nearly Kissed Sophie Turner's GoT Double
image The Meaning Behind Jenna Dewan's Steve Kazee Post
image
29 Celebrities Who Have Reportedly Romanced Royals
image The Most Shocking Nude Movie Scenes
image Joe Jonas is Such an Insta Hubby for Sophie Turner