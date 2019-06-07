Sad news for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk fans: The couple has officially called it quits after four years together, according to People. A source told the outlet Cooper and Shayk have reportedly "decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter."

Earlier today, Irina was spotted without her engagement ring on while playing at the park with her and Bradley's daughter, Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017.

No word yet on why exactly the couple decided to split, but naturally the internet is freaking out. Since A Star Is Born was released last fall, fans have shipped Gaga and Bradley as a couple IRL even though they have clearly just maintained a close friendship. Most fans are just genuinely in shock.

I wouldn't be surprised if Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga started dating soon after Irina Shayk. 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/q9UoPeXL2o — Francis Mabborang (@frncsmbbrng) June 7, 2019

Bradley Cooper and Irina shayk split I’m soooooo sad 😭 pic.twitter.com/MrwxIw52Ab — KC Murray (@kcmurrayy) June 7, 2019

star is born stan twitter on their way to ship lady gaga and bradley cooper now that he and irina have called it quits pic.twitter.com/W39ijK7piO — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) June 7, 2019

BRADLEY COOPER & IRINA SHAYK JUST SPLIT!!! Y’all know what that means... pic.twitter.com/HyDfZm5GUA — Ella Pickering (@_ellapickering) June 7, 2019

Wait Bradley Cooper and irina broke up? pic.twitter.com/xwDhkljw0Z — Nice Girl (@GlossarieCo) June 7, 2019

omg bradley cooper and irina shayk split — sammie (@sammie_mos) June 7, 2019

bradley and irina .... i ... omg — ♈︎ (@fannnnnym) June 7, 2019

Oh man!! Bradley Cooper and Irina apparently have broken up! I hate break ups! pic.twitter.com/nNUZxUHlVa — Natalia11 (@Natalia11) June 7, 2019

Anyone get that People alert of Bradley Cooper & Irina splitting up? 🗣 GAGAAAA WHERE YOU AT GIRL?! — Jazzy (@jazzytag) June 7, 2019

I’m real upset. I LOVED A Star is Born but Bradley and Gaga aren’t supposed to be together in real life all you trolls. He is supposed to be with his lover and baby mama Irina. #TeamIrina — ALY (@aLLLymarch) June 7, 2019

Sending good vibes to Bradley and Irina.

