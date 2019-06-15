image
A Previously Unreleased Picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Was Just Spotted in the Palace

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Even though it might feel like the public has seen every picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that exists—especially from their December 2017 engagement photo shoot—a new photo from the session has "leaked" to the public.
    • The photo, taken by Alexi Lubomirski when the couple announced their engagement to the world, was spotted in the background of a photo of Harry greeting Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.
      • The picture isn't among those released to the public and features Harry and Meghan smiling in complimentary shades of blue.

        You might feel like you've seen every photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in existence, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have actually kept some photos in the family. Go figure, right?

        The newest photo of the couple to "leak" to the public is from their engagement photo shoot with Alexi Lubomirski in December 2017 and it made its public debut in the background of another royal photo op.

        Earlier this week, Harry took a day trip from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and stopped by his old stomping grounds at Kensington Palace in London to meet with Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli. In several photos from the meeting, the never-before-seen (by the general public, anyway) photo is clearly visible in the background.

        image
        Getty Images

        See it? Here's a closer crop:

        The Duke of Sussex Meets Prime Minister of Nepal at Kensington Palace
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        Is your world shattered? Is your mind blown? Probably not, but it's a cute picture and pretty adorable that Will and Kate are so proudly showing off Harry and Meghan's love in Kensington Palace, keeping their presence there even though they've moved to Windsor. #FabFour-ever

        image
        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Photos
        image
        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Candid
