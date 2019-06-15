A Previously Unreleased Picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Was Just Spotted in the Palace

Even though it might feel like the public has seen every picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that exists—especially from their December 2017 engagement photo shoot—a new photo from the session has "leaked" to the public.

The photo, taken by Alexi Lubomirski when the couple announced their engagement to the world, was spotted in the background of a photo of Harry greeting Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

The picture isn't among those released to the public and features Harry and Meghan smiling in complimentary shades of blue.

Is your world shattered? Is your mind blown? Probably not, but it's a cute picture and pretty adorable that Will and Kate are so proudly showing off Harry and Meghan's love in Kensington Palace, keeping their presence there even though they've moved to Windsor. #FabFour-ever

