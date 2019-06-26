Jennifer Lopez and the iconic Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late Queen of Tejano music, go way, way back. J-Lo played Selena in the 1997 biopic, released two years after the beloved singer was murdered, and scored a Golden Globe nomination for her performance. So it makes perfect sense that Jennifer would pay tribute to Selena as her “It’s My Party” tour rolled into Texas, Selena’s home state.

J-Lo played four consecutive shows in Texas, in San Antonio, Edinburgh, Dallas and Houston. After her final show last night, she shared a video of her performance on Instagram: a cover of the 1994 Selena song “Si Una Vez.” She captioned the video, “When in Texas, got to do it like Selena! Thank you so much Texas!! What a run!!! #ItsMyPartyTour #SelenaForever #SiUnaVez.”

As O, the Oprah Magazine reported, this wasn’t J-Lo’s first performance of “Si Una Vez” on the “It’s My Party” tour. Before her first Texas date on June 21, she tweeted, “Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!! See you tonight San Antonio!! #selenaforever #selenaappreciationpost#channelingmyinnerselena #Iloveyouselena #itsmypartytour.”

Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!! See you tonight San Antonio!! #selenaforever #selenaappreciationpost#channelingmyinnerselena #Iloveyouselena #itsmypartytour pic.twitter.com/nf9bY3SsyM — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2019

This is far from the first memorable moment on the “It’s My Party” tour, which will wrap up its North American leg in July before going intercontinental in August. Opening the tour at the Forum in Inglewood, California, J-Lo brought her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, on stage to perform a duet of her single “Limitless,” later posting a video of the moment on Instagram.

Emme, wearing a matching red tulle dress, proved she’s already got a voice to rival her mom’s – and from J-Lo’s Instagram caption, it sounds like she couldn’t be prouder. “I can’t take it! #Emme #Limitless #ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty,” she wrote. Adorable.

