This Week in Timothée Chalamet, Week of June 28

Hello and welcome to another edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet. Something very surprising has been brought to my attention: Today marks the one year anniversary of this column! I couldn't have achieved such a milestone without the help of the best stans in the world. You've been reading this column enough to keep it going, and being overly interested in the goings-on of my son-boyfriend Timmy every Friday remains a beacon of light for me in what are often dark times. I love getting to know the readers and fellow fans, and I look forward to continuing this legacy until someone tells me I really am probably too old to be so interested in a 23-year-old I don't even know and maybe I should focus on having my own life. May that day never arrive!

So what’s been going on in the week of Timothée since we last spoke 7 days ago? Oh, plenty!

Chéck it out:

Tom Holland’s brother got mistaken for Timmy!

According to several outlets desperate in this quiet, pre-holiday summer week for news of our beloved Timothée (this one included, air horn noise !), Tom Holland—a.k.a. Young White Spider-Man III—was recently snubbed.

According to Us Weekly , Tom Holland—who is a juicy little peach, btw—was on Seth Myers promoting the latest Spider-Man, which I refuse to learn the name of, and talked about a recent family vacation in which his younger brother, Sam, wanted to use Tom’s fame to help him wingman some ladies. Tom then recounts the following story:

“This girl walks into the sea, she’s gorgeous, she’s walking over … I’m like, ‘Here we go,’” Holland told the talk show host. “She breezes right past me and she goes over to Sam and goes, ‘Oh my God, are you Timothée Chalamet?'”

To which Sam apparently replied, “Yes. Yes I am.” Brilliant.

Sam is on the far right, Tom is on the left. Getty Images

It’s a great move, though I’m not sure I see the resemblance? I think Sam looks more like if Timmy and Tom had a baby together—a fanfiction ship that one of you better email me right now.

Is Call Me By Your Name from the same universe as Gwen Stefani’s “Cool” video?

This isn’t really here nor there, but for the past few years there’s been a...would we call it a meme? It’s more like an observation that several people have made independent of each other. A memette? Okay, fine. A meme that suggests the 2005 video for Gwen Stefani’s marvelous breakup anthem “Cool” and the aesthetics of Call Me By Your Name are so simpatico as to be part of the same universe. Vice has broken down the history of the meme, and it’s funny so you should read it here .

But more importantly, let’s examine the facts. Do both aesthetics resemble a hazy, warm, recent-past retro summer day somewhere in Europe? Yes. Is there water? Yes. Is there romance? Yes. Is there at least one attractive brunette? Also yes.

Well, I’m convinced. (I'm very easy, conspiracy-wise.) Let’s hope Luca weighs in, and in the meantime just watch both things over and over:

Why am I crying? Can Gwen be in CMBYN2?

Timmy went to the Yankee game!

Spotted: Timothée Chalamet attending a Yankee game in New York City. Okay, so he had actually been spotted in NYC earlier in the week (or so I read), but this particular outing is notable because I would have pegged him as a Mets fan. Maybe I just want him to be a Mets fan? Then again, I don’t really have a horse in this race, I’m like vaguely aware that baseball is the one with the diamonds. Go Sox! Which Sox? Doesn't matter!

Shout-out to Friend of the Column @tchalamet_canada for bringing my attention to this tweet of Timmy lookin’ like a snack (in this case peanuts and Cracker Jack) while enjoying America’s favorite pastime:

my best friend took these pictures of timotheé at the yankee game tonight!!!! a cutie!!! pic.twitter.com/BEDGvpiHSQ — krystal (@sabscamila) June 26, 2019

And that’s all the news, home team! Let’s play ball! Or just generally have a beautiful wéekend.

And thank you for your continued support of This Week in Timothée Chalamet.

