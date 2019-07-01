On last night's Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman's character slapped Meryl Streep's character, and the whole scene has fans losing their minds.

The reactions ranged from deliriously happy to speechless, but fans could all agree that both actresses did the most amazing job ever.

In case you forgot, before "the slap" came "the scream," and people are saying Meryl should win an Emmy just for that.

Big Little Lies' second and final season is fully giving us some of summer's must-watch television. Reviews of this season have been mixed, but everyone can absolutely agree on the following: Meryl Streep is absolutely the best thing to happen to the show. And last night's episode was no exception, because Nicole Kidman's character Celeste straight up slaps Meryl's character Mary Louise.

Here's how it went down. Mary Louis makes an insanely incendiary comment about not believing Jane (Shailene Woodley) is a survivor of her son's assault, insinuating Celeste wasn't giving Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) what he needed at home. Celeste straight up cracks her across the face (smacking off her glasses in the process—daaaaamn), and Mary Louise barely bats an eye. "What shall we call that? Foreplay?" she asks, then flounces off.

Here's the scene (it's towards the end, if you want to skip through):

Big Little Lies: The Slap (Season 2 Episode 4 Clip) | HBO



Mary Louise vs Celeste #MerylStreep #BigLitteLies #NicoleKidman pic.twitter.com/IUE66XN7Nw — Central Meryl Streep (@cmerylstreep) July 1, 2019

And here are just a few of the fans losing their minds over the epicness.

Thank you, HBO.

I didn't know I needed this right now, but I absolutely did.

Only on HBO you get to watch Nicole Kidman slap the shit outta Meryl Streep #BigLittleLies — Mercado como Walter (@is_joseluis) July 1, 2019

Fans just could not even.

Dear lord.

Celeste: (Slaps Mary Louise)

Mary Louise: “Well... shall we call that foreplay?” #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/mbsaPctmhE — Laura Flak (@LMarieFlak) July 1, 2019

Amazing.

Comparisons to other iconic slaps.

Lovin' that Will and Grace tribute.

When in doubt, always go with RuPaul.

Even Dave Chappelle!

That slap was a long time coming #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/8gC396qEZu — daveeedtx (@TxDaveed) July 1, 2019

The crossover I now need in my life.

So many conflicting emotions.

All of them, simultaneously.

I’ve never loved hating and hated loving anyone more than Meryl Streep in #BigLittleLies.



I felt that slap through my whole gay body. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) July 1, 2019

Just take a moment.

I just hit PAUSE to catch my breath after watching Celeste slap the bejesus outta Mary Louise. 😭😭😭 #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/tDDjq1Avn9 — Fifi loves the Braves❤️⚾️🏳️‍🌈 (@FifinAtl) July 1, 2019

Guys, this is bad.

I fear for the Monterey Five.

Did she just slap the shit out of Mary Louise? They all going to prison now. 😩 #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/AwctP7t29q — Let me illuminate you (@TezzyWap) July 1, 2019

Can the show get any crazier? Probably.

