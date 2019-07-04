image
Please Enjoy Celine Dion Wearing the Necklace From 'Titanic' to Paris Couture Week

But I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean?

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

    With the world going the way that it is right now, we have to grab all the joy we can possibly get. So please, join us in taking a moment to appreciate Celine Dion making her latest Paris Couture Week appearance with the best accessory choice that anyone could ever hope for. In tribute to her legendary 1997 soundtrack, the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer stepped out in the French capital wearing the necklace from Titanic. What else could you want from a Thursday?

    Dion paid homage to a handful of highlights from the 90's and noughties in the latest look this week, which has basically become her very own ongoing catwalk. Leaving her Paris hotel, the music superstar was papped wearing an oversized grey blazer with open sleeves, paired with a classic staple black mini skirt and a “I Heart Paris [Hilton]” tee. Hands in the air if you need that t-shirt more than life itself.

    image
    Getty Images

    As well as a pair of bedazzled shades and that chic new haircut, Celine also added a replica of the Titanic Heart of the Ocean necklace, last seen either tumbling into the water thanks to old Rose, or in Britney Spears ‘Oops I Did It Again’ music video, depending on your belief system.

    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    It’s not the first time that Celine has created some kind of Titanic-ception with her fashion choices. Back in 2016 she caused chaos by wearing Off White’s boujix Titanic sweatshirt, and way back in 1998, the soundtrack singer wore another Heart of the Ocean recreation to the Oscars.

    image
    Getty Images

    Now all you need is Leo with a curtain haircut again to prove that your time machine really does work.

