Celine Dion’s appearances at Paris Couture Week continued on Wednesday with what might just be her coolest look yet.



The outfit featured a cheeky accessory choice, with the singer throwing it back to her iconic Titanic soundtrack in the best way.



Dion styled the more casual outfit with a replica of the Titanic Heart of the Ocean necklace.

With the world going the way that it is right now, we have to grab all the joy we can possibly get. So please, join us in taking a moment to appreciate Celine Dion making her latest Paris Couture Week appearance with the best accessory choice that anyone could ever hope for. In tribute to her legendary 1997 soundtrack, the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer stepped out in the French capital wearing the necklace from Titanic. What else could you want from a Thursday?

Dion paid homage to a handful of highlights from the 90's and noughties in the latest look this week, which has basically become her very own ongoing catwalk. Leaving her Paris hotel, the music superstar was papped wearing an oversized grey blazer with open sleeves, paired with a classic staple black mini skirt and a “I Heart Paris [Hilton]” tee. Hands in the air if you need that t-shirt more than life itself.

Getty Images

As well as a pair of bedazzled shades and that chic new haircut, Celine also added a replica of the Titanic Heart of the Ocean necklace, last seen either tumbling into the water thanks to old Rose, or in Britney Spears ‘Oops I Did It Again’ music video, depending on your belief system.

Getty Images

Getty Images

It’s not the first time that Celine has created some kind of Titanic-ception with her fashion choices. Back in 2016 she caused chaos by wearing Off White’s boujix Titanic sweatshirt, and way back in 1998, the soundtrack singer wore another Heart of the Ocean recreation to the Oscars.

Getty Images

Now all you need is Leo with a curtain haircut again to prove that your time machine really does work.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

