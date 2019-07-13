image
Meghan Markle Wears a Stunning Printed Skirt to Support Serena Williams at the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon 2019

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • Meghan's good friend, Serena Williams, competed in the match and Meghan was able to cheer her on in person.
      • Meghan Markle looked amazing as usual in a white button-down shirt and a blue and white printed skirt.

        Meghan Markle left baby Archie Harrison at home on Saturday for a girls' day with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, at Wimbledon.

        Meghan and Kate turned out for the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon. Meghan and Kate both huge tennis fans and Wimbledon regulars, but the event was extra special for the Duchess of Sussex. Her good friend, Serena Williams, was competing for the trophy.

        The outing also marked a special moment for Meghan and Kate, who stepped out as a solo duo for the first time almost exactly a year ago, also for a match at Wimbledon.

        Kensington Palace announced that the duchesses would attend the Ladies' Singles Final in a tweet on Friday, writing, "The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon on Saturday 13th July."

        Meghan and Kate were both spotted applauding in support of Serena as she took to the court. "Kate and Meghan clap as @serenawilliams and @Simona_Halep enter Centre Court for the #Wimbledon Ladies Final," royal commentator Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter, along with footage of the moment.

        Meghan looked incredible (as always) in a white button-down shirt and an absolutely stunning Hugo Boss Vesplisa printed georgette midi skirt.

        Take a look at her stunning ensemble for yourself:

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        Meghan's Hugo Boss skirt retails for £350.00 and is still available to purchase (for now, at least).

        image
        SHOP IT
        Hugo Boss

