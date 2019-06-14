Perfect White Button-Down Shirt
These Are Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Most Influential Looks So Far This Year

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • Kate, in Catherine Walker, and Meghan, in Amanda Wakeley, caused a huge uptick in sales and searches for similar dresses.

        Well, in case you had any doubts (you probably didn't), the Duchess Effect is absolutely real. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are essentially a designer's dream: Whenever they wear particular pieces, fans show so much interest that said pieces regularly sell out within hours and minutes. Now, thanks to a study by Lyst and reported by HELLO!, we know which pieces were the absolutely most popular. In other words, these outfits were the most talked about and most bought (either the piece or a similar one) after the two duchesses wore them—and, TBH, I'm actually a little surprised.

        According to HELLO!:

        Based on the analysis of over 20 million search queries over the past two years, Kate’s fashion choices lead to a 119% increase in online demand over the week following a public appearance. Meghan triggers a higher online demand, but regardless, so far this year, Kate’s most influential fashion moment happened in March, when she wore a red Catherine Walker coat for the Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey. Online searches for similar red coat designs instantly doubled, going up 225%.

        And, in case you were curious as to Meghan's most popular outfit, it was also in March, "when she wore a stylish silver and gold brocade dress to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Prince Charles’ Investiture at Buckingham Palace. Over the following 24 hours, her ensemble triggered a 500% rise in online demand for brocade dresses."

        Let's take a look at the full outfits, shall we? (I know what you like.) Here's Kate:

        image
        Mark CuthbertGetty Images

        Like, I get the popularity due to the absolutely gorgeous color, but I CANNOT pull off the double-breasted look, and I feel like this would be very hard to replicate.

        Here's Meghan:

        image
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        Again, same thing. I would look like a very fancy duvet (as the Fug Girls often say, it looks like very nice wallpaper). It's not a knock! But mortals such as I might have a tough time.

