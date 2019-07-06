Here's Why Some People Are Upset Archie Harrison's Christening Is Private

Today, the newest addition to the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, is scheduled to be christened in a private ceremony in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan's decision to keep the christening private has been met with some criticism, as have other recent moves by the notoriously private royal couple.

Critics of Harry and Meghan's decision to keep Archie's christening private point to their use of taxpayer money, particularly for renovations to their home, Frogmore Cottage.

While royal fans the world over are a little bummed not to be able to watch one of Archie's first milestones in real time, most have taken the, "eh, kind of sucks, but I get it" stance when it comes to the lack of public access to Archie's christening.

Others, however, have been more critical of Harry and Meghan. As CNN notes, the private christening ceremony is just the latest in a string of moves the royal couple have made that critics don't fully support. Especially after the recent revelation that British taxpayers footed a £2.4 million (about $3 million) bill for Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage renovations, many feel the public has a right to be included in these milestones. The argument seems to be that Harry and Meghan are trying to have it both ways—using public funds and not fully embracing their (and, by extension, Archie's) role as public figures.

Of course, to quote the great philosopher Rachel Bloom, the situation is a lot more nuanced than that.

For one thing, there's the obvious counterpoint that, while Harry and Meghan are clearly public figures, the obligations that accompany that position shouldn't extend to their infant child, even if he does eventually grow up to be a working royal like his mom and dad.

And, for what it's worth to any haters out there, Harry and Meghan's personal photographer, Chris Allerton, will be on hand and will release official photos from the christening afterwards, Buckingham Palace has said.

