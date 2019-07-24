Originally in HELLO! and reported by The Sun, royal writer Carolyn Durand says that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle apparently talk all the time.

Yes, they reportedly text a bunch, and they have a "lovely friendship."

The worries and rumors about the Fab Four royal rift were quashed (yet again) when Kate, Meghan, and Pippa Middleton all sat together at Wimbledon and chatted together happily.

After photos surfaced of Kate and Meghan chatting at Wimbledon like the best of pals, royal experts (and royal fans) concluded that their bond had "strengthened," perhaps due to their shared motherhood experiences. Now, royal writer Carolyn Durand is taking it one step further, saying the two sisters-in-law are reportedly texting and calling each other a whole bunch.

Carolyn explained, "Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship...They talk and text regularly, they have more in common and Kate has wanted to make sure Meghan has felt welcomed to the family."

I fully recognize that a lot of the rift rumors are simply that—rumors—although royal expert Katie Nicholl was one source who claimed that "that actually they weren't talking to each other at one point." Baby Archie has apparently helped to bring the brothers together, although Kate's kids George, Charlotte, and Louis only met Archie at a charity polo match two months after he was born.

The two royal accounts posted the same photo with similar captions just a couple weeks ago, which seemed like a really good sign for the pair:

So, though we obviously don't know the exact details, the concept of Kate and Meghan texting ("Is Archie still sleeping through the night?" "Has George completely destroyed the tulips you planted?" "What are you wearing for your next engagement?" "Shall we have a playdate?" And yes, you totally should!) give me a really cute mental picture. Still no word on whether the (reported) Fab Four group chat is still active, although if Kate and Meghan have their own personal little chat group, I'd love it just as much.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE