Further details about Sophie Turner’s stunning wedding dress have been revealed by the designer, Louis Vuitton.



PEOPLE reports that the beautiful gown featured flower-embroidered tulle and silk gazar fabric, designed by Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquiere.



In total, across 10 embroiderers, the dress took more than 350 hours to create.

The moment that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shared the first official photo from their wedding day in France, the whole world fell head over heels in love with her beautiful wedding dress. It was a total showstopper and suited the actress perfectly, with a plunging necklace, lace sleeves and a modern twist thanks to the cool cut-out back shape.

At first glance it was stunning enough, but the finer details of Sophie’s bridal gown are nothing less than mind blowing. PEOPLE reports that the dress (now officially known in my world as The Dress™) was designed by none other than Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, and the intricacies are so impressive.

The custom gown featured delicate, flower-embroidered tulle alongside the finest silk gazer fabric, along with stunning shoulder details and a draped belt in optical white leather satin around the waist.

Judging by the endless detail, it might not surprise you to hear that it took more than (deep breath...) 350 collective hours to make the dress entirely. More than 10 embroiderers in total put in 75 hours of craftmanship to complete the unique piece, with a pattern of over 650,000 stitches along the 14 meters of Sophie’s embroidered tulle. I have a migraine just thinking about those numbers.

Although it’s not too noticeable in the bride and groom’s sweet photograph, Sophie’s dress was also embroidered with subtle crystals—50,400 crystal eclats, to be exact, and 50,400 white beads too on each individual panel of the gown.

Meanwhile, the elegant princess-like veil worn by the Game of Thrones star took no less than 48 hours of embroidery all by itself thanks to the luxe creative process behind it. Sources explain that the thread for each cascading flower adorning the veil was hand cut every time, and the hem was also hand-cut for a more natural, waterfall look to match with the long sleeves of the dress.

A badass BEVZA jumpsuit at a Las Vegas chapel, complete with Elvis impersonator and ring pop rings, followed by the elegant princess dress of dreams a few weeks later. Wow, get you a girl who can do both.

