After partying in Miami with the Jonas brothers and Priyanka Chopa, Sophie Turner flew to New York City for a round of press interviews. On April 2, the Game of Thrones actress met up with fellow costar Maisie Williams to film Good Morning America while wearing a leather buttoned-up top and a pair of belted high-waist flare trousers. Turner looked polished and glamorous for the TV appearance, but like all of us, didn't plan to stay in that going-out look all day long.

The actress was spotted leaving (what's likely) her hotel in midtown that same day in a completely different, more casual outfit. Turner wore an Erewhon forest green hoodie and sweatpants set. This look was definitely more of your "I plan to stay home and watch Netflix all day" situation. However, the star of the show wasn't her relaxed separates, it was her house slippers. Yup, you read that right. Turner stepped out in a pair of fuzzy mink loafers from Louis Vuitton.

Raymond Hall Getty Images

Raymond Hall Getty Images

The $2,000 house slipper is made of navy mink fur and had the LV initials splashed on it in pink letters. They looked super soft and cozy, so we don't blame Turner for wearing them in public. In fact, it was a very Justin Bieber move. The singer's known for walking around in house slippers and even owns a fuzzy brown pair from Louis Vuitton. Evidence, below.

Backgrid

Turner it seemed wore the house slippers from her hotel to the car out of sheer comfort because if you look closely, the woman next to her is carrying a pair of heels, which was probably the star's alternate shoe choice for wherever she was going. I like the LV fuzzy slippers better, though. If you're into them too, invest in a pair below.

Dreamy Slippers Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com $2,000.00 SHOP IT

A little out of your price range? Here are more affordable alternatives should you decide to pull a Turner-Bieber and take a walk to the grocery store in house slippers.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

