If there's one thing you should know about the teens, it's that they're extremely, incessantly online. And if their parents happen to be famous, they're going to find any comments said famous parents make within seconds of them hitting the internet. So why, Alex Rodriguez, why would you admit to using a secret Instagram account to sneakily follow your daughters? Didn't you realize they'd find and block said finsta in a heartbeat?!



In an extremely cute interview with Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast, as People reports, A. Rod talked about his daughters' social media use and the strict rules he sets for them. But 14-year-old Natasha Alexander and 11-year-old Ella Alexander have their own strict social media rule, he told podcast hosts Ria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano: no Dad. "My daughters don’t let me follow them on social media. It’s awful," he said, and now I feel slightly guilty about steadily rejecting my dad's Facebook friend request for 10 solid years.

That doesn't mean Alex doesn't follow his daughters, however: Asked whether he had a "dad burner account," he quickly responded, "Absolutely." Well, seems safe to assume said dad burner account no longer has access to Natasha and Ella's Instagrams!

A. Rod is also super cautious about what he posts about his daughters, he revealed—or at least, he's happy to delete whatever they don't like. "Oh my gosh, they are like the COO and the CEO of my social media craziness, whatever I do," he said. "They’re so good. Every time I post something, usually like, five out of 10, both of them would DM and say, ‘Dad, are you serious? Dad, you know I’m going into high school this year. Dad, this is how bullying starts.'" This family is too darn cute. Twenty dad points to you, A. Rod!

