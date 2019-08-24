Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
Jamie Foxx Gushes About His Pride for His Daughter, Corinne Foxx, Amid News of Katie Holmes Split

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
  • This week, the world learned that yet another beloved celebrity couple is no more.
    • News broke that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who dated for several years, have split—and that they've reportedly been broken up since May.

        This week, the celebrity-loving world wept for the death of love. We learned that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who dated for years and seemed nothing short of perfect together, have broken up.

        What's more, they apparently split in May and none of us knew. And Jamie has reportedly already moved on with someone new. It was a lot to process all at once, but we got through it.

        On Friday, Jamie shared a sweet post on Instagram, gushing about his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who designed a t-shirt benefitting the Black Futures Lab in honor of Black Women's Equal Pay Day on August 22.

        "@corinnefoxx you are my love and my light. You continue to blossom and grow!!! I love you !!! Aug 22nd black womens equal pay day!!! #daddydaughtertime," the actor wrote, along with a gorgeous photo of Corinne wearing the shirt, which reads, "Phenomenally Black."

        Corinne shared the same photo, along with a caption explaining its meaning.

        "August 22 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, showing how far into 2019 black women must work to earn what white men made in 2018," she wrote. "That's 9 extra months! Even worse, the gap has widened since last year. Black women disproportionately are heads of households, we make up the largest group of minority women-owned businesses, and we’re a key voting bloc with one of the biggest voter turnouts — when you lift up black women, you lift up entire communities. We are phenomenal, and we deserve equal pay! @phenomenal tee benefits the Black Futures Lab."

