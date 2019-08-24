This week, the world learned that yet another beloved celebrity couple is no more.

News broke that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who dated for several years, have split—and that they've reportedly been broken up since May.

On Friday, Jamie took to Instagram with a touching post about how proud he is of his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

On Friday, Jamie shared a sweet post on Instagram, gushing about his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who designed a t-shirt benefitting the Black Futures Lab in honor of Black Women's Equal Pay Day on August 22.

"@corinnefoxx you are my love and my light. You continue to blossom and grow!!! I love you !!! Aug 22nd black womens equal pay day!!! #daddydaughtertime," the actor wrote, along with a gorgeous photo of Corinne wearing the shirt, which reads, "Phenomenally Black."

Corinne shared the same photo, along with a caption explaining its meaning.

"August 22 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, showing how far into 2019 black women must work to earn what white men made in 2018," she wrote. "That's 9 extra months! Even worse, the gap has widened since last year. Black women disproportionately are heads of households, we make up the largest group of minority women-owned businesses, and we’re a key voting bloc with one of the biggest voter turnouts — when you lift up black women, you lift up entire communities. We are phenomenal, and we deserve equal pay! @phenomenal tee benefits the Black Futures Lab."

