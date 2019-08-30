Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Are Twins in Oversize Blazers and No Pants

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 30, 2019
GothamGetty Images
    • And the BFFs were totally twinning in oversize blazers and no pants (technically, Sophie was wearing shorts and a tee underneath. Still counts, though.)

        It's definitely a trend: First Lady Gaga, then Kendall Jenner, THEN Celine Dion beat the heat without pants, and now Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra step out pants-less in similar oversize blazers? I'm calling it now—pants are so over.

        The BFFs and J-Sisters joined their husbands Joe and Nick Jonas after they performed at Madison Square Garden. The couples were en route to the launch party of Nick's tequila—a collaboration with designer John Varvatos called Villa One Tequila. And lo and behold, Priyanka and Sophie were totally twinning. Do you think they called to coordinate? (In my mind they totally did.)

        Now, granted, the looks differ in the sense that Sophie's wearing denim shorts underneath hers, whereas Priyanka's is a little longer so I can't tell. They both wore trendy shoes: Priyanka in PVC open-toed mules, and Sophie in square-toed strappy blue sandals. Sophie's wearing a vintage-looking graphic tee, whereas Priyanka totally went for it and opted for a plunging shirtless look. I honestly can't decide which one I like better.

        Here's Sophie's full look:

        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 30, 2019
        GothamGetty Images

        And here's Priyanka's:

        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 30, 2019
        GothamGetty Images

        I love it.

