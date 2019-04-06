Prince Harry attended a screening of Our Planet in London this week, along with his dad, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

Also in attendance, however, were two of Harry's exes: Love Island star Camilla Thurlow, and longtime friend Ellie Goulding, whom Harry was seen kissing in 2016.

According to The Sun, event organizers had to scramble to make last minute changes when it became apparent that Harry was assigned a seat next to Camilla and Ellie left the event early to avoid talking to Harry at the afterparty.

According to The Sun, Harry was originally assigned a seat next to his ex, Love Island star Camilla Thurlow, at a screening of Our Planet that he attended with his dad, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

Apparently, the event organizers didn't realize that Harry and Camilla had dated (it was like five years ago, but still) and the mistake had to be flagged and corrected at the last second to avoid putting Harry in a seriously awkward position.

“Nobody had realized the link between Harry and Camilla at first. But just before the event, it was flagged up and they had to quickly rearrange things," a source told The Sun. "It would have been extremely embarrassing for them to bring Harry along and sit him right next to his ex. His advisers would have been furious if they’d put him in that position."

Camilla was apparently booted to another seat and Charles was moved to sit next to Harry instead. But, if you're thinking, "Wow, that's very awkward and I bet it was all smooth sailing at the event otherwise," then you would be so very wrong. Camilla wasn't the only royal ex at the event.

Ellie Goulding, who was spotted making out with Harry back in 2016 (although there's no evidence they were ever really a couple, per se), cut out of the event early, skipping the afterparty to avoid having to make small talk with Harry, according to the Daily Mail.

"Ellie didn't stick around either, tellingly — she made a very quick exit before there was any chance of bumping into him," The Sun's source explained.

Royals, avoiding awkward encounters like the rest of us.

