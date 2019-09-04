image
Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Nordstrom's Sale to Get Your Mind Off Work
image
2
The Official Paris Must-Do List
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
3
Beyoncé Is Officially a Lizzo Stan
image
4
The 15 Best New Products at Sephora Right Now
image
5
Should I Compare Myself To My Friends?

Jennifer Lopez Wore a "Forever Young" Swimsuit to Remind You That She's Ageless

She posed on a giant yacht in St. Tropez.

image
By Emily Dixon
Jennifer Lopez In Concert - Inglewood, CA
Kevin WinterGetty Images

On a daily basis, Jennifer Lopez challenges dated notions about women and age and what women at 50 should do and say and look like. The latest installation: J. Lo posed on a yacht in St. Tropez, in a white swimsuit reading, "Forever Young." I can only assume the suit was designed exclusively with her in mind. Also, it really does go without saying that she looks incredible.

As further photos published by BuzzFeed reveal, J. Lo was actually balancing on a diving board suspended over the side of the yacht. If America's Next Top Model was still running, and I had inexplicably made it to the finals, I would print out each and every one of these photos and rehearse the poses in front of the mirror. Also, the ballerina in me is compelled to direct you towards her incredible arches. A dance icon!

View this post on Instagram

St.Tropez 2019 ☀️

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

J. Lo also recently discussed the pressures of growing older in Hollywood, not the most hospitable environment to woman over, like, 25. "Did I think I would be doing this at 50? I didn’t think I’d stop, but I didn’t know that it would be the best moment of my life," she told the Evening Standard.

"We’re conditioned to think, as women, that it would be over by now. And the truth is, it’s not like that at all. I find myself growing and getting better every year and that’s exciting," she continued. I don't doubt you in the slightest, J. Lo, but seriously—how much better can you get?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
The Details of J. Lo and A. Rod's Upcoming Wedding
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Could a Lizzo/J. Lo/Cardi B Collab Be On the Way?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Attention: Katherine Heigl Is No Longer Blonde
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank Aw, Princess Charlotte Starts School Tomorrow
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kacey Musgraves Called Out a "Sketchy B*tch"
image Kim Kardashian Leaked Her Own Baby News
"Captain America: Civil War" - European Premiere - Arrivals Tom Holland Responded to Dating Rumors
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet What to Know About Brody Jenner's Ex, Kaitlynn
Kim Kardashian And North West Attend Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Concert At The Forum North West Looks So Much Like Her Mom
image Harry Addresses His and Meghan's Private Jet Use
image Kim Kardashian Spent Labor Day Studying Law
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage And Audience Demi Lovato Squashes Taylor Swift Feud Rumors