Jennifer Lopez Wore a "Forever Young" Swimsuit to Remind You That She's Ageless

On a daily basis, Jennifer Lopez challenges dated notions about women and age and what women at 50 should do and say and look like. The latest installation: J. Lo posed on a yacht in St. Tropez, in a white swimsuit reading, "Forever Young." I can only assume the suit was designed exclusively with her in mind. Also, it really does go without saying that she looks incredible.

As further photos published by BuzzFeed reveal, J. Lo was actually balancing on a diving board suspended over the side of the yacht. If America's Next Top Model was still running, and I had inexplicably made it to the finals, I would print out each and every one of these photos and rehearse the poses in front of the mirror. Also, the ballerina in me is compelled to direct you towards her incredible arches. A dance icon!

J. Lo also recently discussed the pressures of growing older in Hollywood, not the most hospitable environment to woman over, like, 25. "Did I think I would be doing this at 50? I didn’t think I’d stop, but I didn’t know that it would be the best moment of my life," she told the Evening Standard.

"We’re conditioned to think, as women, that it would be over by now. And the truth is, it’s not like that at all. I find myself growing and getting better every year and that’s exciting," she continued. I don't doubt you in the slightest, J. Lo, but seriously—how much better can you get?

