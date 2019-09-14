image
Chrissy Teigen Wishes John Legend a Happy Anniversary on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
George PimentelGetty Images
    • The couple wed in September 2013 in Como, Italy, after six years of dating.
      • Chrissy shared some related photos and videos on social media in celebration of the anniversary.

        Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in love.

        And we're not talking about everyday, average, run-of-the-mill love. Chrissy and John have, in the immortal words of the Olsen twins and Kirstie Alley, that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of love.

        Even though Chrissy and John's love is absolutely the kind of thing we would gush about unprompted, there's actually a reason to go on and on about it today: It's their anniversary.

        Chrissy and John tied the knot on September 14, 2013 in Como, Italy, after six years of dating. For those of you doing the math at home, that's six years of marriage + six years of dating for an impressive twelve total years of Chrissy and John love in the universe.

        To celebrate the occasion, the couple are hanging out in Paris, according to Chrissy, who tweeted, "One day in Paris for my anniversary! Love you baby!!"

        As sweet as the text of the tweet is, the accompanying video (which Chrissy also shared on her Instagram Story) is peak Chrissy.

        The clip, which is captioned "6th anniversaries be like," starts with a shot of a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, presumably sent from John to Chrissy. Then, the camera pans to Chrissy, who is sitting in a chair getting her hair and makeup done and says, dryly, "The f*ck am I even supposed to do with that?"

        In an equally Chrissy-esque post on her Instagram grid, the model wrote "happy anniversary, baby!!!" alongside a photo of her and John looking totally exhausted—because Teigen isn't about faking it for the 'Gram. Teigen is about being 100 percent real, at all times, and letting the rest of the world know that even the universe's most enviable couples (of which she and John are definitely one) are tired and slumped over in chairs some times.

        View this post on Instagram

        happy anniversary, baby!!!

        A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

        On a related note: Chrissy will officially be old enough to run for president in 2024. Just saying.

