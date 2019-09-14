Hollywood power couple and amazing pair of humans Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

The couple wed in September 2013 in Como, Italy, after six years of dating.

Chrissy shared some related photos and videos on social media in celebration of the anniversary.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in love.

And we're not talking about everyday, average, run-of-the-mill love. Chrissy and John have, in the immortal words of the Olsen twins and Kirstie Alley, that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of love.

Even though Chrissy and John's love is absolutely the kind of thing we would gush about unprompted, there's actually a reason to go on and on about it today: It's their anniversary.

Chrissy and John tied the knot on September 14, 2013 in Como, Italy, after six years of dating. For those of you doing the math at home, that's six years of marriage + six years of dating for an impressive twelve total years of Chrissy and John love in the universe.

To celebrate the occasion, the couple are hanging out in Paris, according to Chrissy, who tweeted, "One day in Paris for my anniversary! Love you baby!!"

As sweet as the text of the tweet is, the accompanying video (which Chrissy also shared on her Instagram Story) is peak Chrissy.

One day in Paris for my anniversary! Love you baby!! pic.twitter.com/D4WZ8hileA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 14, 2019

The clip, which is captioned "6th anniversaries be like," starts with a shot of a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, presumably sent from John to Chrissy. Then, the camera pans to Chrissy, who is sitting in a chair getting her hair and makeup done and says, dryly, "The f*ck am I even supposed to do with that?"

In an equally Chrissy-esque post on her Instagram grid, the model wrote "happy anniversary, baby!!!" alongside a photo of her and John looking totally exhausted—because Teigen isn't about faking it for the 'Gram. Teigen is about being 100 percent real, at all times, and letting the rest of the world know that even the universe's most enviable couples (of which she and John are definitely one) are tired and slumped over in chairs some times.

On a related note: Chrissy will officially be old enough to run for president in 2024. Just saying.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here