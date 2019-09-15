Apparently, there is one topic that's off limits if you hang out with Queen Elizabeth II these days — the Sussexes, aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

British journalist Quentin Letts revealed the tidbit this weekend on Twitter, saying that he thought the forbidden topic might be Brexit before learning it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Of course, by his own account, Letts heard the scoop via the "friend of an acquaintance," so take it with a grain of salt.

If you happen to get an invitation to hang out with the Queen any time soon, you might want to fight against your instinct to immediately ask her how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and four-month-old Archie Harrison are doing.

According to Quentin Letts, who, according to his Twitter bio is a "journo and deputy church warden" and the author of a book called Patronising Bastards, the Sussex family is off limits as a topic of conversation with Queen Elizabeth.

Letts shared the gossipy tidbit on Twitter Friday, but, like most gossip, it didn't exactly come firsthand. In this case, the scoop came via the "friend of an acquaintance," apparently.

Friend of an acquaintance was about to go riding with HMQ. Was given v firm advice. 'Talk about anything except one subject.' Brexit? 'No. The Sussexes.' — Quentin Letts (@thequentinletts) September 13, 2019

"Friend of an acquaintance was about to go riding with HMQ," he wrote. "Was given v firm advice. 'Talk about anything except one subject.' Brexit? 'No. The Sussexes.'"

Good to know, I guess?

