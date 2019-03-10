Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child is expected to be born this spring, in either late April or early May.

If the baby comes when expected, he or she will be a Taurus.

That will put Baby Sussex in good royal zodiac company. Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Queen Elizabeth II herself are all Tauruses.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to welcome their first child to the world this spring. We've known that much since last fall, when the couple announced they were expecting. In January, Meghan narrowed the window, confirming that she was expecting to give birth in late April or early May.

Assuming Baby Sussex comes during the expected window, he or she will be a Taurus, the zodiac sign applied to everyone born between April 20 and May 20. Tauruses are said to be strong, dependable, and creative, among other things. Per Horoscope.com:

"Smart, ambitious, and trustworthy, Taurus is the anchor of the Zodiac. Amazing friends, colleagues, and partners, Taureans value honesty above all else and are proud that their personal relationships tend to be drama free. Bulls get the reputation of being stubborn, but they're not always stuck in their ways. This searching sign is willing to see another point of view, but they won't flip-flop on an opinion just to make someone else happy. They will shift their thinking only if they truly have a change of heart."

Baby Sussex will be in good company if he or she does end up being born a Taurus, since a lot of royals bear that astrological sign. Other royal Tauruses include:

Princess Charlotte

Birthday: May 2.

Prince Louis

Birthday: April 23.

And the Queen herself. NBD.

Birthday: April 21.

The point is, Baby Sussex is going to be off to a good start if his or her zodiac twins are any indication.

