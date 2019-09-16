Remember last week, when Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter coordinated outfits for a date night at La Esquina in New York City? Well, much to my delight, the new couple are at it again—this time for a walk in Los Angeles, as People reports.

Both Cyrus and Carter wore light blue, high-waisted jeans with rips above the knees. And both paired their denim with black t-shirts: Cyrus', a cropped Metallica shirt, and Carter's, a plain shirt tucked into her jeans. Carter wore flat sandals, while Cyrus wore patent platform shoes. Oh, and naturally, Cyrus sported her beloved yellow-tinted Gucci sunglasses. You two! Please keep this up! I love it!

The couple were adorably affectionate, too: Carter wrapped one arm around Cyrus' waist and placed her other hand on Cyrus' stomach, while Cyrus' rested her arm on Carter's shoulder.

Robert Kamau Getty Images

In case you missed it, it's not just their matching outfits that demonstrate Carter and Cyrus' commitment to each other. Carter's been very fond of a particular ring on a particular finger recently: More specifically, she's barely been seen without a gold signet ring on her left ring finger, engraved with the initial "M."

The ring appeared in her recent Instagram photos as she prepared for the Vera Wang New York Fashion Week show, and she wore it to the Jonathan Simkhai show earlier in the month too. Though it's hard to be completely sure, it looks like Carter had the same ring on the same finger both times she matched outfits with Cyrus, too. Now there's just one inscrutable mystery to solve: Who could "M" possibly stand for? Anyone have the slightest inkling?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here