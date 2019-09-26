According to the BBC, Kate Middleton and Prince William are at Birkenhead today to christen the RSS Sir David Attenborough.

Kate's in a much-loved royal rewear (Alexander McQueen) and a gorgeous new Asprey clutch.

As we all know, Kate loves a good McQueen dress and wears all kinds of outfits from the designer.

We are getting so spoiled with royal appearances today! With Prince Harry in his tour of Southern Africa with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, Princess Beatrice announcing her engagement to boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and now Kate Middleton and Prince William at Birkenhead, it's a royal extravaganza!



Kate and William are apparently there "to attend the naming ceremony of the UK’s new polar research ship, the #RRSSirDavidAttenborough." Fun fact: This is the boat that a poll demanded be named "Boaty McBoatface" (lol) although clearly that's not happening. The researchers there study the Arctic, a particularly important field of study right now. There will be a live-feed, but right now the pair has just arrived. There are going to be some amazing photos, according to BBC: "In time-honored tradition, a bottle of champagne will be smashed against the vessel's hull. Some 200 children dressed as penguins will be among the large ticketed crowd." (GAH SO CUTE.)

Kate's in a much-loved sky blue Alexander McQueen "utility coat," and she actually has a new clutch: The 1781 Pochette Black Bullskin by London designer Asprey (as first spotted by What Kate Wore). It's simple, but gorgeous, with a removable adjustable shoulder strap that Kate chose not to use today. It's got just enough structure and room to be functional, but small enough to be mobile for on-the-go.

Here's a look at the full outfit:

Anthony Devlin Getty Images

And a closeup:

Anthony Devlin Getty Images

Here are some of the (many, many) times that Kate has worn that blue McQueen:

A look at the Duchess today, along with photos from other occasions when she has worn this piece. pic.twitter.com/34g8XWi8Zc — WhatKateWore.com (@WhatKateWore) September 26, 2019

And here's video of their arrival:

We'll update if we get more pics and deets!

