Kate Middleton Showed Off a Pretty New Asprey Clutch

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Naming Ceremony For The RSS Sir David Attenborough
Anthony DevlinGetty Images
    • Kate's in a much-loved royal rewear (Alexander McQueen) and a gorgeous new Asprey clutch.

        We are getting so spoiled with royal appearances today! With Prince Harry in his tour of Southern Africa with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, Princess Beatrice announcing her engagement to boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and now Kate Middleton and Prince William at Birkenhead, it's a royal extravaganza!

        Kate and William are apparently there "to attend the naming ceremony of the UK’s new polar research ship, the #RRSSirDavidAttenborough." Fun fact: This is the boat that a poll demanded be named "Boaty McBoatface" (lol) although clearly that's not happening. The researchers there study the Arctic, a particularly important field of study right now. There will be a live-feed, but right now the pair has just arrived. There are going to be some amazing photos, according to BBC: "In time-honored tradition, a bottle of champagne will be smashed against the vessel's hull. Some 200 children dressed as penguins will be among the large ticketed crowd." (GAH SO CUTE.)

        Asprey
        Asprey
        $1,950.00
        SHOP IT

        Kate's in a much-loved sky blue Alexander McQueen "utility coat," and she actually has a new clutch: The 1781 Pochette Black Bullskin by London designer Asprey (as first spotted by What Kate Wore). It's simple, but gorgeous, with a removable adjustable shoulder strap that Kate chose not to use today. It's got just enough structure and room to be functional, but small enough to be mobile for on-the-go.

        Here's a look at the full outfit:

        The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Naming Ceremony For The RSS Sir David Attenborough
        Anthony DevlinGetty Images

        And a closeup:

        The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Naming Ceremony For The RSS Sir David Attenborough
        Anthony DevlinGetty Images

        Here are some of the (many, many) times that Kate has worn that blue McQueen:

        And here's video of their arrival:

        We'll update if we get more pics and deets!

