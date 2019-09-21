image
Kate Middleton Wore a $50 Pair of Black Zara Work Pants That Are Still Available to Buy

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Family Nurse Partnership
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • During a surprise appearance at the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Center earlier this week, Kate Middleton wore a perfect work wear ensemble.
    • The Duchess of Cambridge's look included a polka-dot Equipment silk shirt, suede Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a pair of wide legged pants from Zara.
      • Kate's Zara pants retail for $50 and are still available to purchase.

        If you worked with Kate Middleton, she would be the best-dressed woman in your office.

        Proof: The absolutely perfect work wear ensemble the Duchess of Cambridge wore this week.

        On Wednesday, Kate stepped out for a surprise appearance at the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Center in a business casual appropriate outfit that you'll want to own yourself.

        Here's the bad news: Most of Kate's look was, somewhat predictably, not the most affordable for the non-royals among us. Her polka-dot Equipment silk shirt retails for $280 at Bloomingdale's and copying her suede, block heel Gianvito Rossi pumps (which appear to be the brand's Piper style) will set you back $695.

        She does look like a million bucks—which makes the actual price of the two pieces (roughly $975, combined) seem like a bargain.

        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Family Nurse Partnership
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        Here's the good news though: The wide-leg, culotte-style pants Kate wore to the event are from Zara and retail for a totally affordable $50.

        Zara
        HIGH-WAISTED PANTS
        ZARA zara.com
        $7.99
        SHOP NOW

        And, if you're looking to splash out on the pricier pieces from the look, you can shop them below:

        Slim Signature Silk Dot Shirt
        Equipment bloomingdales.com
        $280.00
        SHOP NOW
        85 suede pumps
        Gianvito Rossi net-a-porter.com
        $695.00
        SHOP NOW

