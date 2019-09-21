Kate Middleton Wore a $50 Pair of Black Zara Work Pants That Are Still Available to Buy

During a surprise appearance at the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Center earlier this week, Kate Middleton wore a perfect work wear ensemble.

The Duchess of Cambridge's look included a polka-dot Equipment silk shirt, suede Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a pair of wide legged pants from Zara.

Kate's Zara pants retail for $50 and are still available to purchase.

If you worked with Kate Middleton, she would be the best-dressed woman in your office.

Proof: The absolutely perfect work wear ensemble the Duchess of Cambridge wore this week.

On Wednesday, Kate stepped out for a surprise appearance at the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Center in a business casual appropriate outfit that you'll want to own yourself.

Here's the bad news: Most of Kate's look was, somewhat predictably, not the most affordable for the non-royals among us. Her polka-dot Equipment silk shirt retails for and copying her suede, block heel Gianvito Rossi pumps (which appear to be the brand's Piper style) will set you back $695.

She does look like a million bucks—which makes the actual price of the two pieces (roughly $975, combined) seem like a bargain.

WPA Pool Getty Images

Here's the good news though: The wide-leg, culotte-style pants Kate wore to the event are from Zara and .

Zara HIGH-WAISTED PANTS ZARA zara.com $7.99

And, if you're looking to splash out on the pricier pieces from the look, you can shop them below:

Slim Signature Silk Dot Shirt Equipment bloomingdales.com $280.00

85 suede pumps Gianvito Rossi net-a-porter.com $695.00 SHOP NOW

