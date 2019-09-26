image
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Nail Dior's Spring 2020 Runway Look
image
2
Must Read: Zadie Smith's Latest, 'Grand Union'
image
3
Nancy Pelosi Announces Trump Impeachment Inquiry
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE
4
Meghan and Harry Bring Archie to Meet Desmond Tutu
image
5
No Pants? No Problem.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Are Officially Engaged

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images
    • The news happened on a recent trip to Italy, and Princess Eugenie (hero) grabbed the most adorable pics of the couple and the ring.

        This just in: Princess Beatrice is now engaged to her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! Apparently during a recent trip to Italy, Mozzi proposed (and Beatrice said yes, obv), and you know what that means. ANOTHER royal wedding is coming! Get the champagne and park yourselves in front of the TV, people. The wedding will take place in 2020, although we don't yet know when.

        According to the couple, "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." Bawwwww. Also, FYI, the ring is gorgeous.

        The congratulations came in fast: From the release of the news from Buckingham Palace, "The Duke and Duchess of York said, 'We are thrilled that Beatrice and Eduardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.'"

        Sarah Ferguson and the Duke of York also tweeted out adorable pics:

        This is making me cry:

        Mozzi also posted: "You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever. 💍" That is SO cute.

        Beatrice posted more simply:

        Eugenie's post was probably the cutest: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!!"

        You guuuuuys.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Princess Beatrice Iconic Photos Through the Years
        Royal Ascot 2018 - Day 3
        Eugenie and Beatrice Gave a Rare Joint Interview
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Princess Beatrice Is Engaged To Her Boyfriend "Edo
        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa Archie's Outfit Is From H&M
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa What Meghan Wore for First Solo Event on Tour
        image These Photos of Baby Archie Will Melt Your Heart
        image Meghan Markle Loves This Blue Shirtdress
        The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Markle Wears "Justice" Bracelet
        The Duchess Of Sussex Launches Smart Works Capsule Collection Meghan Markle Had an Honor at Misha Nonoo Wedding
        The Duke Of Sussex Attends Commonwealth Youth Roundtable Harry on the Royal Event That Left Him "Shaking"
        Queen Elizabeth II attends church Prince William Made a Surprise Visit to Balmoral
        image Kate Middleton Was "Mesmerizing" on 'Downton' Set