Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Are Officially Engaged

According to multiple royal sources, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are now engaged!

The news happened on a recent trip to Italy, and Princess Eugenie (hero) grabbed the most adorable pics of the couple and the ring.

Wondering who Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is? Here's everything we know.

This just in: Princess Beatrice is now engaged to her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! Apparently during a recent trip to Italy, Mozzi proposed (and Beatrice said yes, obv), and you know what that means. ANOTHER royal wedding is coming! Get the champagne and park yourselves in front of the TV, people. The wedding will take place in 2020, although we don't yet know when.

According to the couple, "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." Bawwwww. Also, FYI, the ring is gorgeous.

The congratulations came in fast: From the release of the news from Buckingham Palace, "The Duke and Duchess of York said, 'We are thrilled that Beatrice and Eduardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.'"

Sarah Ferguson and the Duke of York also tweeted out adorable pics:

Eugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close.

The black and white photographs were taken by Misan Harriman at Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park pic.twitter.com/lkneoPpIYs — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) September 26, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month: https://t.co/HQ2DDObVWY



📷Princess Eugenie pic.twitter.com/oMvVdBWj5H — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) September 26, 2019

This is making me cry:

Mozzi also posted: "You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever. 💍" That is SO cute.

Beatrice posted more simply:

I’m so excited to announce my engagement to Edo pic.twitter.com/MvvwRRk0HT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) September 26, 2019

Eugenie's post was probably the cutest: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!!"

You guuuuuys.

