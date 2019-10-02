If you were closely tracking Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding celebrations on Monday, you might have spotted Kendall Jenner in attendance with Fai Khadra, one of her close friends. But Jenner took to Instagram to shut down dating rumors before they could start, posting a (stunning) photo of the pair with the caption, "we don’t date he’s just my date." That's that cleared up, then! Only one question remains: Where can I get that incredible green velvet dress, and how can I obtain about a 99.9% discount?



Here's the thing: Whether Jenner is dating someone or not, you're unlikely to hear anything from her about it. In a cover story for Vogue Australia earlier this year, she explained that she prefers to keep everything under wraps, after seeing her very famous family's love lives under the spotlight.

"I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," she said.

"Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]," Jenner continued. "A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair." Great point well made, Kendall!

