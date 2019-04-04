You already know Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the internet's favorite celebrity couples. They're supportive of each other's careers (in a super funny way), they cook delicious meals together (I stalk both their Insta Stories), and the pair are raising two adorable children together, Luna and Miles.

To celebrate their family of four, Chrissy and John just did something super sweet. They got matching tattoos on their inner arms (!!). Chrissy's reads "John, Luna, Miles" and John's reads "Chrissy, Luna, Miles." The scripted font is so fine, you have to squint a little to make out the words, but you can tell Chrissy's excited about this permanent ink. She wrote a hilarious caption on her 'gram, saying, "Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)." Yeah, they're too cool for us.

The two got their designs done by Hollywood tattoo artist Winter Stone, who has inked everyone from Sophie Turner and Demi Lovato to Lady Gaga (he was the one who drew the flower climbing up Lady Gaga’s spine).



Aside from her matching tat with John, Chrissy even got a little heart inked on her finger. So, are the two #couplegoals or what?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

