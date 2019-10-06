image
Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Some Rare PDA During Meeting with Pakistani Imam Aga Khan

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The Aga Khan Centre
Jeff SpicerGetty Images
  • During a meeting with Pakistani Imam Aga Khan ahead of their upcoming tour of Pakistan, Prince William and Kate Middleton showed a little rare PDA.
    • The royal couple rarely show physical affection in public, but during the engagement, The Mirror captured footage of Kate sweetly touching Will's arm.
      • Will and Kate will begin their tour of Pakistan later this month, on October 14th.

        Prince William and Kate Middleton are clearly very in love, but the royal couple rarely show physical displays of their affection in public.

        This week, during Will and Kate's meeting with Pakistani Imam Aga Khan at King's Cross, however, the couple broke their own PDA rules.

        The Mirror captured footage of the sweet moment at the Aga Khan centre, when Kate "giggled and gently touched" Will's arm during a conversation. The engagement came ahead of Will and Kate's upcoming royal tour of Pakistan, which is scheduled to begin later this month, on October 14.

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Muslim spiritual leader, His Highness Aga Khan, at the event which was focused on "promoting understanding about Muslim cultures and connecting the public to global development issues," according to The Mirror.

        The British publication shared its video from the event, along with a screenshot of the sweet moment of PDA.

        image
        The Mirror

        Watch the video clip of the sweet moment below:

        Kate was stunning as usual at the engagement, in a gorgeous teal, ankle-length gown from ARoss Girl x Soler. A similar dress from the brand is currently available to shop (for $810).

        Amanda belted gathered silk-chiffon midi dress
        ARoss Girl x Soler net-a-porter.com
        $810.00
        SHOP NOW

        And, if you want Kate's exact teal Soler dress (the Amanda maxi dress), it can be had for £825.00 (about $1,017).

        Amanda Maxi Dress
        soler.co.uk
        £825.00
        SHOP NOW

