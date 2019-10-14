Hush now my little darling
Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian He Didn't Like Her Met Gala Look Because it Was "Too Sexy"

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," Kanye said.

image
By Emily Dixon
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Turns out Kanye West wasn't always on board with Kim Kardashian's corseted Thierry Mugler look for the Met Gala earlier this year. In fact, as Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed, Kanye told Kim he had issues with the ensemble the night before the big event—and Kim was less than impressed.

"A corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?" Kanye said, as Entertainment Tonight recaps. Kim, stressing out about her look (which was eight months in the making, she revealed), responded, "So, like, the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?" Kanye's response: "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

Kanye went further, telling Kim that her famously sexy public persona had a negative impact on his "soul" and "spirit." "I just feel like I just went through this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife like, 'Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that,' and I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and in love, and the father of what’s now about to be four kids," he said.

Kim was having none of that, telling her husband his criticism was the last thing she needed while grappling with major nerves. (In fact, she said on the morning of the event, "This is like, probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding, like, I don’t know why I get so nervous for the Met.")

"You built me up to be this sexy person and have confidence and all this stuff," she told Kanye. "Just because you’re on a journey and you’re on your transformation, doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you."

Of course, Kim stuck to her vision—and Kanye eventually came around, telling his wife, "That’s so fire, babe," as she looked at social media praise on the way home from the gala.

