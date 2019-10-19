image
Today's Top Stories
1
Jenny Slate Is Deeply Weird
image
2
Does Your State Have a Tampon Tax?
image
3
Introducing: The Covetable Creeper
image
4
Shop Blake Lively's Baby Registry
image
5
These Cover Songs May Be Better Than the Originals

Kylie Jenner Is Capitalizing on Her "Rise and Shine" Meme Moment With Official Merch

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 03, 2019
Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images
  • This week, a clip of Kylie Jenner singing "rise and shine" to her daughter, Stormi Webster, went viral. The moment was part of a video tour of Kylie Cosmetics HQ the star filmed to share with her fans.
    • Twitter united to poke fun of the reality star and beauty mogul's short serenade and the clip was quickly immortalized as a meme.
      • Kylie, for her part, didn't miss a beat. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star capitalized on the moment by releasing official "rise and shine" merch on her website.

        This week, Kylie Jenner shared an intimate moment between herself and her daughter, Stormi Webster, with the world and the internet responded by rallying together in a chorus of meme-fueled mockery.

        Kylie, in true KarJenner fashion, responded to said mockery by monetizing the moment.

        The moment in question? A short clip of Kylie singing "rise and shine" to wake her baby daughter up during a video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. In the video, Kylie pauses at a door, turns to the camera, and whispers, "We're gonna wake Stormi up and get out of here and show you guys her room," before opening the door to Stormi's room in her Kylie Cosmetics office (because of course Stormi has her own room at Kylie Cosmetics HQ).

        Once inside, Kylie flips on the lights and, while standing over Stormi's crib, belts out the phrase "rise and shine" in song.

        If you somehow missed the clip, watch it immediately below:

        The moment quickly achieved meme status, and Twitter exploded with jokes about Kylie's "debut single."

        Kylie, for her part, was seemingly unfazed by the teasing, and even shared a "rise and shine" meme herself on Instagram:

        View this post on Instagram

        no caption needed

        A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

        The reality star and beauty mogul took things a step further on Thursday night, capitalizing on the memed moment with official merch on her online store.

        The Kylie Shop is currently offering two different "Rise and Shine" hoodies, for $65 each. There's a black version, featuring a small image of Kylie's face and the "lyrics" to the song on the sleeves:

        RISE AND SHINE HOODIE - BLACK
        kyliejennershop.com
        $65.00
        SHOP NOW

        And a white hoodie, again featuring Kylie's face, but this time with covered in musical notes and with the words "Rise and Shine" emblazoned on the front of the sweatshirt:

        RISE AND SHINE HOODIE - WHITE
        kyliejennershop.com
        $65.00
        SHOP NOW


        The moral of the story: Laugh at the Kardashian-Jenners all you want. They'll laugh right along with you—all the way to the bank.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Clip of Travis and Stormi
        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 29, 2018
        Buy Kylie Jenner's $23 Instagram Wine
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        "Magic Mike XXL" - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Jenna Dewan Was Blindsided by Channing's New GF
        image Jennifer Lawrence Is About to Get Married?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 17, 2019 J.Lo Wore a Very J.Lo Wedding Dress for a Movie
        image
        Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Want to Copy
        "LADY GAGA ENIGMA" Performs At Park MGM Las Vegas - New Year's Eve Lady Gaga Fell Off the Stage of Her Show
        image Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding Will Serve Up S'mores
        image Rihanna's Smoking Hot Bikini Video Is a Whole Mood
        image Prince Harry Says Cameras Remind Him of Diana
        image
        Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style
        image Shop Blake Lively's Baby Registry