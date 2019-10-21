image
Today's Top Stories
1
Jenny Slate Is Deeply Weird
image
2
Introducing: The Covetable Creeper
image
3
A Korean Beauty Expert Shares Her Top Products
image
4
Does Your State Have a Tampon Tax?
image
5
Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Addressed the Rumors About Their Relationship

They both took to Instagram to reveal the truth.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Jim SpellmanGetty Images

You might be aware that a certain video of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes indulging in an ever-so-slightly exaggerated kiss or two caused a second major stir recently, after Mendes deleted the video from his Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans immediately assumed the worst, concluding that the pair had broken up. If you're panicking, worry no more: Both Cabello and Mendes have confirmed via Instagram that they're very much still together.

Mendes chose to combat the rumors by posting a sweet photo of Cabello kissing him on the cheek, as Elle reports. He captioned it with a black heart emoji, while Cabello left her own heart emojis in the comments. Which would be a weird series of moves from a supposedly broken-up couple, wouldn't it?

Still, in case you're not convinced, look to Cabello's pretty definitive statement on her Instagram story. She screenshotted an article with the headline "Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up," as Entertainment Tonight notes, and added the jokey caption, "Well when THE FUCK were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes." See? All good. Shawmila lives on!

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Last month, Cabello revealed why she's hesitant to reveal too much about Mendes—and why, at the same time, she doesn't let her fear of media intrusion limit their relationship. "People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching," she said in a cover interview with Elle. "That is how I want to live."

"I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved," Cabello continued. "Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Shawn Mendes Confirms Camila Cabello Relationship
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
See Shawn and Camila's Makeout Video

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Runway Miley Cyrus Is Four Months Sober
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two Meghan Markle on Hiding Her True Feelings
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Visit The Support4Grenfell Community Hub Harry Confirms He and Will Are On Different Paths
HM The Queen Attends Trooping The Colour Meghan's British Pals Told Her Not to Marry Harry
Lizzo In Concert - New York, NY Lizzo Covered Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine"
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Harry and Meghan Will Take Six Weeks Off
image Katie Holmes Shares a Sexy, Back-Lit Photo
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Harry Would Love to Move His Family to Africa
image All The Details on Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding
Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere Stormi Thinks "Rise and Shine" Is by Travis Scott