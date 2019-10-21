You might be aware that a certain video of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes indulging in an ever-so-slightly exaggerated kiss or two caused a second major stir recently, after Mendes deleted the video from his Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans immediately assumed the worst, concluding that the pair had broken up. If you're panicking, worry no more: Both Cabello and Mendes have confirmed via Instagram that they're very much still together.

Mendes chose to combat the rumors by posting a sweet photo of Cabello kissing him on the cheek, as Elle reports. He captioned it with a black heart emoji, while Cabello left her own heart emojis in the comments. Which would be a weird series of moves from a supposedly broken-up couple, wouldn't it?

Still, in case you're not convinced, look to Cabello's pretty definitive statement on her Instagram story. She screenshotted an article with the headline "Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up," as Entertainment Tonight notes, and added the jokey caption, "Well when THE FUCK were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes." See? All good. Shawmila lives on!

Last month, Cabello revealed why she's hesitant to reveal too much about Mendes—and why, at the same time, she doesn't let her fear of media intrusion limit their relationship. "People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching," she said in a cover interview with Elle. "That is how I want to live."

"I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved," Cabello continued. "Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]."

