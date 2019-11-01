In an extra-special homage to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's epic, unforgettable Met Gala 2013 look, Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels (TV stars on Love & Hip Hop) went AS the couple for Halloween.

Kardashian was delighted by the look and highlighted it on Instagram and Twitter.

The Kardashian-Jenners always go all out for Halloween, and this year was no exception.

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, who star on the TV show Love & Hip Hop, decided that they were going to try and do a little extra for Halloween this year. How, you may ask? Well, by out-Kardashianing the Kardashians—who, by the way, are so intense about the holiday that they each have multiple costumes. But apparently, to beat a Kardashian, you must BECOME a Kardashian, because that's exactly what Mena and Samuels did.

Remember that flowery Givenchy dress Kim wore to the 2013 Met Gala, the one we all now refer to as the "couch dress"? Mena, who's pregnant, donned a similar floral dress plus matching gloves, and Samuels wore a tux, no tie, and West's similar baffled expression. They used Photoshop to insert themselves in Kardashian and West's place at the Met Gala red carpet, which really pushed the costume over the top. Mena captioned one of the photos, "😂 Seriously so much fun. My husband took this very serious. 🎃" Like, that actually might be my favorite part—Samuels looks just like West, including the intense, but vacant, stare directly at the camera.

Kardashian, who often has a sense of humor about this sort of thing, highlighted the costume on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "They killed this!!!" She also took to Twitter, in a tweet that looks like it's since been deleted, "This is soooo good! I sent it to the designer Riccardo Tisci and Kanye on a group chat!"

Here are the posts:

And, just in case you need to relive Kardashian's original look (I, for one, never feel the need to go back to it ever again, but you do you!):

Kevin Mazur Getty Images

Slow clap AND chef's kiss.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE