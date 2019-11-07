At an initially unpublicized event, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited military families and their kids in Windsor.

While we were there, we also got a little detail about Archie—he's teething, crawling, and probably chewing on everything, including the very expensive furniture (I'm guessing).

This, just after we discovered that Archie is officially a redhead like his dad.

While they were at the event, fellow new mom Amy Thompson had the chance to talk to the Duchess about their kids. "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl—she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend." Guys, I'm predicting it now. Crawling/walking/running Archie is gonna be trouble with a capital T, especially if he learns a thing or two from cousins George and Louis.

In a video on the Sussex Instagram, Meghan congratulates a little girl on her baby teeth and explains that Archie just got two bottom teeth of his own. A teething baby can sometimes be tough, which might be why Harry and Meghan are apparently exhausted, but it's going to be fabulous the next time we see Archie out in public.

Here's the video (the quote happens right at the end, but it is worth it, promise):

Here are other images from that adorable engagement:

Clearly, Harry and Meghan are 100 percent at home around kids, and it's just darling to see.

