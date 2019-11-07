Street Style In Berlin
Meghan Markle Dishes That Archie Has Two Teeth and Is Already Crawling

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • While we were there, we also got a little detail about Archie—he's teething, crawling, and probably chewing on everything, including the very expensive furniture (I'm guessing).

        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quietly visited military families in Windsor "in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate," per the official Sussex Royal Instagram. While they were there, we got a little insight about baby Archie: Namely, that he is teething and crawling (and no doubt wreaking havoc at Frogmore Cottage)!

        While they were at the event, fellow new mom Amy Thompson had the chance to talk to the Duchess about their kids. "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl—she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend." Guys, I'm predicting it now. Crawling/walking/running Archie is gonna be trouble with a capital T, especially if he learns a thing or two from cousins George and Louis.

        In a video on the Sussex Instagram, Meghan congratulates a little girl on her baby teeth and explains that Archie just got two bottom teeth of his own. A teething baby can sometimes be tough, which might be why Harry and Meghan are apparently exhausted, but it's going to be fabulous the next time we see Archie out in public.

        Here's the video (the quote happens right at the end, but it is worth it, promise):

        View this post on Instagram

        Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        Here are other images from that adorable engagement:

        Clearly, Harry and Meghan are 100 percent at home around kids, and it's just darling to see.

