On Sunday morning, royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London.

William and Harry joined their father, Prince Charles, and uncle, Prince Andrew, in laying wreaths for the somber event at the Cenotaph on Whitehall. Remembrance Sunday is an annual commemoration held on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day, November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War, in honor of the servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty since WWI.

Remembrance Sunday service (along with the preceding Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night) marks William and Harry's first public appearance together since the brothers participated in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in in Wokingham, England in July.

The brothers joined their father, Prince Charles, and uncle, Prince Andrew, in laying wreaths for the somber event at the Cenotaph on Whitehall. William and Harry, both of whom are veterans themselves, dressed in military uniform as they joined together to pay tribute to the servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty since World War I.

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Prince William on Remembrance Sunday. Chris Jackson Getty Images

Remembrance Sunday is observed every year on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day, November 11, the anniversary of the end of WWI. This year's event marks an important milestone—the 100th anniversary since the first ever two-minute silence was observed on November 11, 1919.

TOLGA AKMEN Getty Images

William and Harry marched for Remembrance Sunday at The Cenotaph, a war memorial on Whitehall in London. The memorial was original erected as a temporary structure for a peace parade celebrating the end of World War I. The public's response to the memorial prompted the British government to replace it with a permanent structure in 1920.

Mark Cuthbert Getty Images

The Remembrance Day events mark William and Harry's first public appearances together since July, when they took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match in Wokingham, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

The reunion follows months of speculation of a rift between the brothers, which Harry addressed during an interview for the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me," Harry explained. "We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers it’s just as I said, you have good days, you have bad days."

