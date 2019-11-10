image
Today's Top Stories
1
Now You Can Smell Exactly Like a Kardashian Sister
image
2
How This Rapper-Turned-Politician Does It All
image
3
These Strapless Bras Are Worth the Money. Promise
image
4
Sephora's Major Beauty Insider Event Is Here
image
5
Alanis Talks Fleabag and Fighting the Patriarchy

Jennifer Aniston Shares 'Friends'-Era Throwback Pic as a Birthday Tribute to Her Longtime Stylist, Chris McMillan

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Jennifer Aniston
Getty ImagesGetty Images
  • On Saturday, as a birthday tribute to her longtime friend and stylist Chris McMillan, Jennifer Aniston shared an amazing throwback picture from her Friends days.
    • In the vintage photo, shared on Instagram, the actress appears to be posing in her Friends dressing room with her hair teased up high while wearing big hoop earrings and standing next to McMillan.
      • Aniston also shared a second, more current, photo of her and McMillan to illustrate their enduring friendship.

        Jennifer Aniston's Instagram grid is the gift the keeps on giving. Since literally crashing the popular app when she joined in October, Aniston has captivated our collective attention with every single post.

        On Saturday, the actress shared a two-photo gallery of pictures of her posing alongside her longtime friend and stylist, Chris McMillan—aka, the genius who created her iconic Friends 'do, The Rachel.

        "I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did," she joked of the look, according to People. "Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does. And I figured out that’s called creating job security."

        The first photo in the series is particularly amazing; it appears to be a throwback from Aniston's Friends days, taken in her dressing room with McMillan. The only thing bigger than her hair in the photo might be her gigantic hoop earrings—in other words, it's peak '90s.


        "Happy Birthday, Chrissy 🥳," Aniston captioned the post, which also included a more current photo of her and McMillan. "We've come a long way, baby ❤️"

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        "Just Go With It" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
        Jennifer Aniston Is "Super Nostalgic" for Friends
        image
        The Best Jennifer Aniston Movies of All Time
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Joie de Biere At The Wimbledon Championships With Stella Artois Kate Beckinsale Fully Dusts Her Floor With Her Cat
        The Queen And Members Of The Royal Family Attend The Annual Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance Kate Middleton Rocked Meghan's Signature Neckline
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside Chrissy Trolls John by Moving His Grammys
        Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service Meg Stood Far Away from Kate at an Event This AM
        Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks Vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Katie Holmes Explains Her Close Bond With Suri
        Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service Meghan Markle Commemorates Remembrance Sunday
        Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service William & Harry Reunite for Remembrance Sunday
        Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service Kate Middleton Joins the Queen on the Balcony
        image Prince William Does *Not* Watch 'The Crown'
        The Queen And Members Of The Royal Family Attend The Annual Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance Harry and Meghan Reunite With William and Kate