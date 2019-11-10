On Saturday, as a birthday tribute to her longtime friend and stylist Chris McMillan, Jennifer Aniston shared an amazing throwback picture from her Friends days.

In the vintage photo, shared on Instagram, the actress appears to be posing in her Friends dressing room with her hair teased up high while wearing big hoop earrings and standing next to McMillan.

Aniston also shared a second, more current, photo of her and McMillan to illustrate their enduring friendship.

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram grid is the gift the keeps on giving. Since literally crashing the popular app when she joined in October, Aniston has captivated our collective attention with every single post.

On Saturday, the actress shared a two-photo gallery of pictures of her posing alongside her longtime friend and stylist, Chris McMillan—aka, the genius who created her iconic Friends 'do, The Rachel.

"I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did," she joked of the look, according to People. "Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does. And I figured out that’s called creating job security."

The first photo in the series is particularly amazing; it appears to be a throwback from Aniston's Friends days, taken in her dressing room with McMillan. The only thing bigger than her hair in the photo might be her gigantic hoop earrings—in other words, it's peak '90s.

"Happy Birthday, Chrissy 🥳," Aniston captioned the post, which also included a more current photo of her and McMillan. "We've come a long way, baby ❤️"

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here