Katie Holmes Spent the Weekend Playing with Koala Bears and I Can Barely Handle It

In her latest act of charitable goodness, Katie Holmes traveled to Sydney, Australia to volunteer with Ronald McDonald House for McHappy Day.

After her work with the McDonald's charity, Katie spent time visiting some of Sydney's biggest tourist attractions.

On Sunday, Katie shared a photo on Instagram of herself cuddling with a koala bear at the Sydney Zoo.

Katie Holmes is living the BEST life right now in Sydney.

The actress traveled to Australia this weekend for work with the Ronald McDonald House charity. On Friday, Katie visited with families at the Ronald McDonald House Westmead. And then, on Saturday, the actress visited McDonald's Haberfield for McHappy Day, where she actually stepped behind the fast food restaurant's counter to work for the cause.

After she finished her charitable work, Katie took some time to play tourist with a trip to the Sydney Opera House. On Sunday, she continued her adventure Down Under with a visit t o the Sydney Zoo, where she cuddled with koala bears, hence the "BEST life" declaration above.

In true Katie Holmes fashion, however, she used the cute photo op as a chance to raise some awareness for a good cause.

"I loved spending time with the koalas at the Sydney zoo," she wrote in the caption of her koala-cuddling pic on Instagram. "I am so sad that so many koalas in the wild were lost in the fires. Many are being treated in koala hospital. If you would like to donate, please visit this site. https://www.koalahospital.org.au/shop/donation."

Open suggestion: Katie's next charitable work should be a world tour of zoos to meet (and pose) with koalas everywhere.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here