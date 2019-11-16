This weekend, in honor of McHappy Day and her work with Ronald McDonald House, Katie Holmes traveled to Sydney to team up with the organization to do good.

On Friday, the actress wore a petal-pink suit and matching shirt to volunteer with families at the Ronald McDonald House Westmead.

On Saturday, Katie stepped out in head-to-toe white for a visit to McDonald's Haberfield for McHappy Day, where she actually stepped behind the counter at the popular fast food chain.

Katie Holmes combined two of her greatest loves this week: Travel and charitable work.

The actress is currently in Sydney, Australia where she's working with the Ronald McDonald House charity on various projects and initiatives. On Friday, Katie had the chance to visit with families at the Ronald McDonald House Westmead. For the Friday event, Katie looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful petal-pink suit with a pink tee underneath.

On Saturday, Katie visited McDonald's Haberfield for McHappy Day, where she actually stepped behind the fast food chain's counter to get to work, which is frankly a sight we never really expected to see. And what did Katie wear for her day behind the McDonald's counter? A head-to-toe white ensemble consisting of a white tank top, comfortable, loose-fitting white pants, and pristine white sneakers.

"I’m so proud to be helping raise funds at McDonald's for #McHappyDay 2019," she wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of herself at the event. "There is still so much time left to donate and support families in their time of need! Head to your local McDonald’s or here @ http://www.rmhc.org.au/donate."

Here are just a few of the pictures of Katie Holmes, honorary McD's employee, hard at work:

Don Arnold Getty Images

Don Arnold Getty Images

Don Arnold Getty Images

After her long day of giving back, Katie visited the Sydney Opera House for some tourist-y fun, and shared several pictures from the visit in a gallery post on Instagram.

Adorable.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here