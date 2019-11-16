The United States Capitol building at night in Washington DC, USA.
Today's Top Stories
1
NARAL Board Chair Quits to Run for Congress
image
2
The Best Boots Brands for Women Right Now
image
3
Watchlist: Kat Dennings' New Show, 'Dollface'
image
4
Cute Gift Ideas for Every Member of Your Squad
image
5
How to Increase Productivity: Do Less to Do More

Katie Holmes Wears Head-to-Toe White to Volunteer Behind a McDonald's Counter in Australia

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Katie Holmes Attends McHappy Day
Don ArnoldGetty Images
  • This weekend, in honor of McHappy Day and her work with Ronald McDonald House, Katie Holmes traveled to Sydney to team up with the organization to do good.
    • On Friday, the actress wore a petal-pink suit and matching shirt to volunteer with families at the Ronald McDonald House Westmead.
      • On Saturday, Katie stepped out in head-to-toe white for a visit to McDonald's Haberfield for McHappy Day, where she actually stepped behind the counter at the popular fast food chain.

        Katie Holmes combined two of her greatest loves this week: Travel and charitable work.

        The actress is currently in Sydney, Australia where she's working with the Ronald McDonald House charity on various projects and initiatives. On Friday, Katie had the chance to visit with families at the Ronald McDonald House Westmead. For the Friday event, Katie looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful petal-pink suit with a pink tee underneath.

        On Saturday, Katie visited McDonald's Haberfield for McHappy Day, where she actually stepped behind the fast food chain's counter to get to work, which is frankly a sight we never really expected to see. And what did Katie wear for her day behind the McDonald's counter? A head-to-toe white ensemble consisting of a white tank top, comfortable, loose-fitting white pants, and pristine white sneakers.

        "I’m so proud to be helping raise funds at McDonald's for #McHappyDay 2019," she wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of herself at the event. "There is still so much time left to donate and support families in their time of need! Head to your local McDonald’s or here @ http://www.rmhc.org.au/donate."

        Here are just a few of the pictures of Katie Holmes, honorary McD's employee, hard at work:

        Katie Holmes Attends McHappy Day
        Don ArnoldGetty Images
        Katie Holmes Attends McHappy Day
        Don ArnoldGetty Images
        Katie Holmes Attends McHappy Day
        Don ArnoldGetty Images

        After her long day of giving back, Katie visited the Sydney Opera House for some tourist-y fun, and shared several pictures from the visit in a gallery post on Instagram.

        View this post on Instagram

        Thank you Sydney ❤️

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        Adorable.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Shop Katie Holmes' Favorite Running Shoes
        Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 - SHOW
        Did Suri Draw This Portrait of Katie Holmes?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Prince Harry Discusses HIV Testing with Rugby Star
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 1 Meghan's Makeup Artist Reveals Her Brow Secrets
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017 Runway Show - Front Row Blake Lively Purged Her Entire Instagram Grid
        Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMA's Vanguard Award Celebration At Beauty & Essex In NY You’re Going to Legit Melt at This Video of A-Rod
        Meghan Markle Meghan Markle's Lawyers Debunk False Tabloids
        "The Morning Show" Special Screening - VIP Access Reese Witherspoon Passed on a 'Friends' Return
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 02, 2019 Chrissy Teigen Scared the Hell Outta John Legend
        image
        Where Your Favorite Celebs Went to College
        Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Selena Calls Out Scooter for 'Robbing' Taylor
        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa Archie Harrison Played With Other Redhaired Babies