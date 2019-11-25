Taylor Swift's Reaction to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' AMAs Performance Is Perfect

This evening, at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes continued their love parade with yet another performance of their hit song Señorita. The showing had all the hallmarks of a Cawn/Shamila performance: Shawn Mendes in a sleeveless shirt/vest, Camila Cabello in a fab dress, and a lot of close-singing. Like, a lot. So much that, at home, on my couch, mid-dumpling bite, I wondered are they going to actually kiss this time? ARE THEY? And I wasn't alone. Many people in the audience had the same reaction, including Taylor Swift, who made the best faces during the performance.

At the beginning of the song, Shawn and Camila did their respective things: Shawn, in his sleeveless lewk (reminder, Mr. Mendes has muscles!!), played the guitar as he sang, and Camila danced on her own alongside him as she killed it with the vocals.

And then the two got closer, and Shawn's microphone stand disappeared (bye!), and Camila danced with/on him.

And I squealed, and Taylor Swift stared. And then, as Shawn and Camila got ever-so-close to touching lips as theySeñorita-ed, Taylor clutched her seatmate, Billy Porter, because ohmygod.

And she had all the feelings:

Taylor watching Shawn and Camila’s duet is, alas, a mood. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/rRHYLYpSmA — De Elizabeth (@deelizabeth_) November 25, 2019

I was totally doing exactly what @taylorswift13 and @theebillyporter were doing as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were singing Señorita on the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/oVW52nVbx0 — Dawn Young-McDaniel ♿️ (@justdawn_) November 25, 2019

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cabello said that it was writing together that really ignited the spark that existed between her and Mendes:

During “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird. An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together. Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.

And, well, that is super obvious. Just...wondering how many renditions of Señorita we're going to sit through before we're going to see these two smooch on stage. Taylor and I can't handle it!!

