Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2018
Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian a $14 Million Christmas Gift

Get ready for Kim and Kayne Take Miami.

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Remember when various members of the Kardashian fam were busy taking Miami every summer? Well, fair warning: The following will make you yearn for a season of Kim and Kanye (and North and Saint and Chicago) Take Miami.

For Christmas, Kanye West gifted his wife, reality TV queen and fragrance wizard Kim Kardashian, a $14 million luxury condo in the Florida hotspot. You know, as you do.

A source close to the couple confirmed the splashy present, described as a "billionaire beach bunker," to Page Six.

The condo is in Faena House, an 18-story luxury beachfront tower designed by Norman Foster. According to the newspaper's source, Kanye went to check out the multimillion dollar digs on his own during a trip to Miami in December and just knew Kim had to have it.

The Page Six source explained:

"Kanye saw the property during Art Basel in December and bought it as a Christmas present for Kim. It was a complete surprise for her."

The Kardashian-West fam's newest abode boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, 4,700 square feet of space, and a wraparound terrace. So, you know, it sounds fine, I guess. If you're into amazing homes in destination cities.

image
Getty Images

Kim and Kanye will be surrounded by power players in the tower. Their ultra-wealthy neighbors include the likes of Goldman Sachs chairman Lloyd Blankfein, hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, and energy billionaire and Faena co-developer Len Blavatnik. Kanye reportedly bought his and Kim's unit from Alex Blavatnik, Len's brother.

A second source did tell the site that Kim and Kanye don't technically own the fancy apartment just yet. Apparently they're currently in contract for the condo, but the sale is expected to close in January.

[H/T: Page Six]

