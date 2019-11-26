Ariana Grande Responds to Her TikTok Video Doppelgänger

A woman named Paige Neimann has been posting videos on TikTok as Ariana Grande's iconic Nickelodeon character, Cat Valentine.

Neimann's videos are spot-on, and so is her likeness to Grande. If you didn't know the videos were from a doppelgänger, it would be easy to assume Grande had made them herself.

The "7 Rings" singer took to Twitter earlier this week to personally respond to the videos, which she called "bizarre."

Ariana Grande has a near-perfect doppelgänger, and she's posting videos all over TikTok. The woman's name is Paige Neimann and her likeness to Grande is seriously uncanny. Neimann has been posting lots of videos of her Grande impression—or more specifically, of her impression of Cat Valentine, the character Grande iconically played on Victorious and Sam & Cat back in her Nickelodeon days.

Everything about the videos, from the high, tight ponytail to the perfect contouring is on point, but the Cat Valentine voice appears to be Neimann lip syncing to dialogue from old episodes of the shows. Still, the overall likeness is so incredible that the real Ariana Grande felt compelled to take to Twitter to comment on Neimann's handiwork.

"I just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue," Grande tweeted in reply to another fan's post about Neimann's videos. "I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Here are just a few of Neimann's incredible Ariana Grande videos, but her full TikTok account is truly a treasure trove:

And, if you want to turn your amazement up to eleven, keep scrolling through Neimann's grid to get to her pre-Ariana impression posts to see what she looks like when she's not impersonating pop royalty (spoiler alert—she looks very different and it only makes her Ariana look that much more impressive).

