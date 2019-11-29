Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn't Spoken to Khloe Kardashian for Five Years

There's an ongoing feud in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

image
By Lucy Wood
Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Backstage
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have had no contact for over five years.

  • Speaking on British reality show I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, Jenner spoke of the pair’s ongoing feud, which she claims she doesn’t fully understand.

  • The Olympian has remained quiet about the reality superstar family during her time on the show, but has touched on several subjects like her transition, and her daughters’ security.

    Caitlyn Jenner is currently in the middle of the Australian jungle, sleeping in a hammock, and enjoying a LOT of time with a LOT of insects. She’s starring in the British reality show, I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, and has opened up to her campmates about a few interesting elements of being in the inner Kardashian circle.

    Becoming increasingly candid about her family as the series progresses, Thursday night’s show saw Caitlyn open up about her ongoing feud with stepdaughter, Khloe Kardashian. It’s something that none of the Kardashians have really spoken at length about, but that both reality stars have confirmed in the past. Back in 2018, Khloe insisted that even the birth of her daughter, True Thompson, wouldn’t change anything between them.

    Speaking to radio DJ Roman Kemp, Caitlyn confirmed that she has no contact with Khloe Kardashian since the release of her memoir, "The Secrets of My Life", and the pair have now not spoken for over five years.

    Asked by Kemp if she came out to certain people first before her transition, Jenner explained: "The first was the kids. I started with Brandon my son and he said to me 'Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now’.”

    "I went through every kid and Khloe for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process," she continued. "It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.

    Footballer Ian Wright then asked: "Do you think she’s more thinking about herself rather than you?”, to which Caitlyn replied: ”I don’t know, we were really close, I raised her since she was five years old, I really don’t know what her issues are."

    View this post on Instagram

    KKW Fragrance

    A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

    Khloe has yet to respond to Caitlyn's conversation on I'm A Celebrity, but she addressed the feud on a previous episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashans. At the time, the mother-of-one explained that she was angry at Caitlyn for the things she wrote about mother Kris Jenner in her book.

    On a slightly lighter note, Jenner did also drop the bombshell that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, currently spends around $400,000 a month on security. "It's sad but they have been doing it forever," Caitlyn said. ”They like having the security guys there."

    It’s official, I can’t afford to be a Kardashian.

