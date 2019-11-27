Even though she's know for her evolving hair and beauty looks, Kylie Jenner's fans rarely get to see her real hair in its natural glory.

The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a rare look at her natural hair on Instagram Tuesday, in a clip on her Instagram Story.

"Haven't had my real hair this long since I was 15," the star wrote along with the short clip, in which she wears a towel and shows off the length of her natural locks.

Kylie Jenner is constantly changing her look, and that includes every-evolving hair. Most of the reality star and Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul's hairstyles for the last several years, have been the work of her extensive wig collection, though.

This week, however, Kylie gave fans a rare look at her natural hair. In an Instagram Story video she filmed just after stepping out of the shower, Kylie showed off her dark, wet, shoulder-length hair.

"Haven't had my real hair this long since I was 15," she revealed in a caption written on the clip.

In the video, the 22-year-old star pans up and down (while wrapped in nothing but a white towel) and even holds a strand of her hair out by the end to how just how long it's gotten.

Instagram

Thankfully, Kylie fans captured the Insta Story video. Check it out below:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here