image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Official MC Editor Holiday Wish List
train in coastline in Manarola,Cinque Terre,Italy
2
Travel the World Without Begging for More PTO
image
3
PSA: The Net-a-Porter Sale Is Back and Very Good
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
Found: Skiing Outfits That Are Both Cozy and Chic

Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Natural Hair in a Post-Shower Instagram Story

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 03, 2019
Jackson LeeGetty Images
  • Even though she's know for her evolving hair and beauty looks, Kylie Jenner's fans rarely get to see her real hair in its natural glory.
    • The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a rare look at her natural hair on Instagram Tuesday, in a clip on her Instagram Story.
      • "Haven't had my real hair this long since I was 15," the star wrote along with the short clip, in which she wears a towel and shows off the length of her natural locks.

        Kylie Jenner is constantly changing her look, and that includes every-evolving hair. Most of the reality star and Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul's hairstyles for the last several years, have been the work of her extensive wig collection, though.

        This week, however, Kylie gave fans a rare look at her natural hair. In an Instagram Story video she filmed just after stepping out of the shower, Kylie showed off her dark, wet, shoulder-length hair.

        "Haven't had my real hair this long since I was 15," she revealed in a caption written on the clip.

        In the video, the 22-year-old star pans up and down (while wrapped in nothing but a white towel) and even holds a strand of her hair out by the end to how just how long it's gotten.

        image
        Instagram

        Thankfully, Kylie fans captured the Insta Story video. Check it out below:

        View this post on Instagram

        Kylie’s real hair

        A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Shop Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" Merch
        image
        Kylie Jenner Wore a Basically-Naked Fairy Costume
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Helena Bonham Carter Drunkenly Asked Will a Favor
        Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle Harry & Meg Share a Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pic
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS How Will Promotes Gender Equality with His Kids
        image Dakota Defused a Very Awkward Ellen Interview
        2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals Chrissy Teigen Experimented With Long Bangs
        image Priyanka Chopra's Puppy Surprise for Nick Jonas
        image Princess Diana's Brother Says Her Legacy Lives On
        image Channing Has Filed for a Custody Schedule
        image Katie Holmes Showed Off Her Stretch Marks on Insta
        image Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou's 2nd Date