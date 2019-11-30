Earlier this week, Kanye West dropped the video for his song "Closed on Sunday."

The rapper's four children with Kim Kardashian, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago 1, and six-month-old Psalm, starred in the video.

North stole the show though, screaming out the song's final line, "Chick-fil-A."

The Kardashian-Jenner family is not an easy group to stand out in, but North West is already stealing the show.

The six-year-old, along with her three siblings—Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and six-month-old Psalm—took a starring role in Kanye West's latest music video, for his track "Closed on Sunday." North's truly star-making moment comes right at the end of the video, when she full-on screams the song's last line, "Chick-fil-A."

West dropped the video, which features the Kardashian-West family surrounded by the stunning sights of Wyoming, on Thursday.

Wyoming is an important place for the Kardashian-West family. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian even revealed that she and Kanye have considered moving there (at least part-time) someday.

"We love Wyoming. It’s always been such an amazing place," she said "My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love LA, so I envision summers. I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it. Even my sisters, everyone we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away."

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm aren't the only members of the Kardashian fam who appear in the video. Fast forward to the 1:06 mark for some footage of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourt's kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here