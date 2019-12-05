image
Justin Timberlake Denies Cheating Rumors in Instagram Statement

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement."

image
By Sally Holmes
image
Getty Images

Just a week after Justin Timberlake was photographed and videotaped holding hands with actress and Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans, the actor has released a statement addressing the incident.

Timberlake took to Instagram Wednesday night to speak to the rumors directly:

I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel that it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.
A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.


The statement comes after a report from E! that, according to an insider, Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel are 100 percent "going to move on from this" and that "their marriage will survive."

"He feels guilty and will make it up to her," the source told the outlet. "She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

