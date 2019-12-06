image
Is Hilary Duff's Gorgeous New Lob for the 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - November 26, 2019
Chris Wolf/Star MaxGetty Images
    • She also just quietly, without fuss, debuted a pretty lob haircut. So is a major plot point that she gets her haircut? Or has shooting wrapped?

        Hilary Duff quietly got a major haircut this week (I think it's a trend—Chrissy Teigen also just got a haircut last night). It's a major change, literally inches off her 'do. Duff didn't really make a big thing out of the cut that I could see, so now I need to know: Is it a plot point on the new Lizzie McGuire reboot? When she got her Lizzie hair (blonde highlights, gorgeous) she told us all about it, so I'm thinking the reason she isn't being more forthcoming about this new look is because it's integral to the show. Or, I'm being crazy, and maybe shooting has wrapped and she just needs a change.

        Fans first spotted the haircut when Duff added to her Instagram Stories that she was getting McDonalds for the first time in months as a little treat for herself (amazing):

        image
        Hilary DuffInstagram

        Then, Duff posted pics of her doggos, and a few eagle-eyed fans noticed the hair:

        View this post on Instagram

        Fan club

        A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

        Duff, in her infinite wisdom, also just shared a still from the Lizzie McGuire reboot with the FULL McGuire clan, and she is juuuust out of frame so it's a little tough to tell whether her hair is still long or not. Unrelated: The McGuire dancing with bowler hats? Yes please!!

        image
        Hilary DuffInstagram

        If you remember, two weeks ago, Duff shared another still from set, and she had longer hair there:

        View this post on Instagram

        Somebody wake me.. #lizziemcguire

        A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

        So now I have all the questions (puts on tin foil hat).

