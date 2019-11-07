In an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, Hilary Duff shared details about the new Lizzie McGuire revival.

She also shared on Instagram photos of her in character, and I have more questions than ever.

Yesterday, Hilary Duff shared news that we've all been waiting for: A picture of her, in character, for the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire revival. First impressions—she looks amazing! Is she dressed as a waitress? Does her outfit say Gwen? What is happening?? Her hair and makeup look amazing! I cannot wait!

Duff also shared here feelings now that filming has officially started. "It feels so exciting. It's a dream come true," Duff told Entertainment Tonight. "We started filming and it was a long time coming…We're having a lot of fun and it just feels surreal."

And she's very connected with the adult version of her character. "That was part of the draw for me for coming back was the struggles that I feel as a 30-year-old," she explained. "She has gained a lot of confidence and she has a really cool career...She's still going to be faced with challenging things, where, in middle school, those challenging things seemed simple and funny but relatable at the time. Now, in your 30s, it's gonna be the same way but slightly heavier. [She'll have] slightly bigger things to deal with."

"I think it's really gonna be fun to go on the journey with her at 30," she added. "It's the same Lizzie, but as an adult."

Also, apparently animated Lizzie WILL be a part of the series. "She has an epic return and I am so excited. She's really gonna be a lot of the comic relief in the show." Omg, I cannot wait.

Here are the pictures of Duff in character:

Hilary Duff Instagram

Hilary Duff Instagram

Ok but now I need all the details immediately, please.

