Prince Philip Plans to Attend the Royal Christmas in Sandringham, Despite His Hospitalization

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke Of Edinburgh Opens New Facilities At The Richmond Adult Community College
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • In spite of his recent hospitalization, Prince Philip reportedly hopes to attend the royal family's Christmas celebration in Sandringham as usual.
    • A source close to the royal told Vanity Fair that the hospitalization was a "planned admission" and that the Duke of Edinburgh hopes to be discharged "within a few days."
      • This is consistent with a statement from Buckingham Palace following the Duke's hospitalization.

        Prince Philip doesn't plan to let a little thing like being hospitalized get in the way of his holiday plans.

        The 98-year-old royal caused a stir when he was admitted to a hospital in London Friday, but sources close to the palace insist there is no serious health scare.

        "It was a planned admission. The Duke walked into the King Edward VII hospital unaided and the Queen went to Sandringham as planned," one aide told Vanity Fair. "It is hoped that the Duke will be discharged within a few days."

        The Queen, who traveled to the family's Sandringham Estate Friday, is reportedly being kept up-to-date on her husband's condition. But, if he's released as soon as the family hopes, then the Duke of Edinburgh will be able to attend the royal family's annual Christmas celebration as usual.

        There has been no indication so far that the hospitalization was anything but routine.

        "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition," Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement about the move. "The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor."

