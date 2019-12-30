Want to feel the rush of hot, seething envy this morning, as you shiver beneath eight blankets and crank the heating up yet again? Well, John Legend posted the cutest photo with Luna and Miles, all happily seated in the waves of an unidentified and extremely gorgeous beach. (I'm going to assume Chrissy Teigen took the photo, Good Instagram Wife as she is.) Feel that boiling jealousy? I'm warmer already!

Legend captioned the adorable photo, "We left Wyoming," as the family spent the holidays in snowy Jackson Hole, resulting in a string of equally delightful posts from both Legend and Teigen. If you're late to the party, I present to you: Baby snowman! Baby reindeer vet! An extremely elderly Mrs Claus, looking for her wayward husband!

Two more gifts, dear readers: Firstly, an extremely poor figure skating performance, courtesy of Teigen and Legend. The couple might have mastered the majority of things—singing, modeling, songwriting, cooking, tweeting—but future Olympians they are not.

In an Instagram video posted by Teigen, Legend sings "My Heart Will Go On," while Teigen spins around him, executing a daring leg lift before tumbling to the ice. (Legend, moving extremely slowly towards his fallen wife, looks seconds away from disaster too.) "We got a 1.2," Teigen captioned the video, a score which, as stylist Karla Welch pointed out in the comments, seems somewhat generous.

The second gift: Some new dance moves to perfect before New Year's Eve. Teigen posted a clip of both Luna and Miles on the dancefloor/coffee table, captioning it, "fried chicken party dance!" Watch, enjoy, then rehearse in your party shoes.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here