image
Meghan Markle's BFF's Resolution Is "Letting Go of Anger and Grudges" in 2020

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
World Vision Event
George PimentelGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, shared her New Year's resolutions on Instagram.
    • In a post, the stylist made it clear that she's letting go of any and all grudges from 2019.
      • ""Life is too short for pent up anger, grudges, extra stress of pain. Forgiveness if a gift to yourself. Make 2020 a a year of forgiveness and a season of positivity," she wrote.

        Meghan Markle's longtime best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is letting go of negativity, in all of its forms, for the new year.

        The stylist, who has been friends with Meghan since her Suits days in Toronto (and has long been rumored to be the friend who set her up with her now-husband, Prince Harry), shared her 2020 New Year's resolutions in a post on Instagram.

        Jessica shared an image that read:

        "I'm walking into 2020 with a clear heart and mind. If you owe me, don't worry about it — you're welcome. If you wronged me, it's all good — lesson learned. If you're angry with me, you won. I've let it go. It we aren't speaking, it's cool (I love you and I wish you well). If I've wronged you, I apologize. It wasn't intentional. I'm grateful for every experience that I have received. Life is too short for pent up anger, grudges, extra stress of pain. Forgiveness if a gift to yourself. Make 2020 a a year of forgiveness and a season of positivity."

        "👉🏻 new year. Let it all go," Jessica wrote in the caption along with the post.

        View this post on Instagram

        👉🏻 new year. Let it all go.

        A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on

        Can we just say our New Year's resolution is "ditto"?

        image
        image
        image
