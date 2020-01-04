Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Meghan Markle's Favorite White Sneakers Are on Sale Right Now

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
PoolGetty Images
  • If you dream of dressing like a duchess, today is your lucky day. One of Meghan Markle's most affordable favorite items is on sale.
    • Meghan has been a fan of Reebok Classic Leather white sneakers since long before she became a member of the royal family. The former actress was spotted wearing the classic shoes on her way to and from yoga classes when she lived in Toronto.
      • White sneakers like Meghan's are on sale right now on Amazon for $50, with other colors priced even lower.

        Dressing like a duchess isn't cheap. We don't all have royal clothing budgets to work with and top designers on speed dial, after all.

        Sometimes, however, members of the royal family wear things that we normals can actually afford. And sometimes, those already-affordable items go on sale and it's like Christmas (or the gift-giving occasion of your choosing) all over again.

        Today, as you may have deduced, is one of those days. The royal you can emulate? Meghan Markle. The item you can buy without taking out a second mortgage? Her longtime favorite white sneakers.

        Well before her royal days, Meghan was a big fan of Reebok Classic Leather white sneakers. She was spotted wearing them several times, particularly on her way to and from yoga classes in Toronto.

        image
        Splash News

        Right now, a pair of white Reebok sneakers that are very similar to the pair Meghan has loved for years are on sale for just $50 (and, if you're open to going a little less royal, other colors of the same style are available for even less). Shop the look below:

        Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Sneaker, White/Steel, 5 D US
        Courtesy
        Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Sneaker, White/Steel, 5 D US
        Reebok amazon.com
        $59.99
        $49.99 (17% off)
        SHOP NOW

